Residential customers of Cascade Natural Gas will pay 25% more for the fuel starting Nov. 1.

The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved a 25.1% residential rate increase requested by Cascade Natural Gas, which serves customers in Baker City.

Bear1911
Bear1911

WOW! Nothing like a (small) 25% increase!! Welcome to Biden's America. The left has every intention of destroying this country with fake global warming, the green new deal, cap and trade, and declaring war on fossil fuels. For those of you that keep voting Democrat, it is going to cost your wallet big time!

