If you’ve seen orange paint on the streets in parts of Baker City north of Campbell Street the reason, most likely, involves natural gas.
Cascade Natural Gas Corp., which supplies that fuel to the city, is planning to replace gas mains and service lines in parts of North Baker City starting April 11. The work will continue for an estimated five to six months, depending on weather, according to the company.
In general the area runs between Main and Ninth streets, and north of Campbell. Eighth and Ninth Drives, north of Baker High School, are also included.
The work at any specific property will typically take about one week, according to Cascade Natural Gas.
There will be a short interruption to gas service, and the company will notify customers about the timing.
Cascade Natural Gas will fix damage resulting from the line replacements, such as holes in sidewalks or in lawns, at no cost to the property owner.
Residents can do their own repairs, but Cascade Natural Gas won’t reimburse people if they choose that option.
Mark Hanson, a company spokesman, said the project is part of its annual pipeline replacement program under the federal Gas Distribution Integrity Management Program.
In addition to replacing mains and service lines in neighborhoods, Cascade Natural Gas is also moving a 4-inch-diameter main supply line on Campbell Street as part of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s project to add wheelchair-accessible sidewalk ramps.
That project, which is slated to start Monday, March 21, runs from just east of Cedar Street to Balm Street, on the north side of Campbell, Hanson said.
Tom Fisk, Baker City Public Works operations supervisor, said the contractor Cascade Natural Gas hired is also marking the location of city sewer laterals, which connect homes to main lines. That’s necessary to avoid puncturing sewer lines during the natural gas work.
Fisk said that although the city knows where its main sewer lines are, details about the laterals, including the angle at which they run, is not known in all cases so the data the contractor is gathering will help the city in the future in the event of issues with laterals.
