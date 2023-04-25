A contractor has been marking the location of natural gas lines in north Baker City in 2022 in preparation for Cascade Natural Gas replacing the service lines. The company is continuing the project in 2023.
For the second straight year, Cascade Natural Gas Corp. will replace gas main and service lines in parts of Baker City.
The company plans to replace about 8.2 miles of gas main lines over the next six to seven months, said Mark Hanson, a spokesman for the company based in Kennewick, Washington.
Workers will also replace about 640 service lines leading to individual properties.
Work at any specific property typically takes a week or less. Hanson said a Cascade Natural Gas official will notify customers to schedule a brief shut off of gas and arrange to relight furnaces or other appliances.
The company will repair damage, such as holes in sidewalks or lawns, at no cost to the property owner.
Residents can do the work themselves, but in those cases Cascade Natural Gas will not reimburse the property owner, Hanson said.
This year’s project focuses on the central part of the city, generally from Resort Street west to the railroad tracks, and from Madison Street south to Valley Avenue.
There are a few short sections of main slated to be replaced just east of Resort Street, and in a few areas west of the railroad tracks, along Campbell Street and sections of 14th and 15th streets.
Some of the gas mains are beneath streets, while others run along alleys.
Hanson said the project is part of its annual pipeline replacement program under the federal Gas Distribution Integrity Management Program.
Last year’s work was mainly in the area between Main and Ninth streets, and north of Campbell. Eighth and Ninth Drives, north of Baker High School, were also included.
