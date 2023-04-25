Cascade Natural Gas.jpg
A contractor has been marking the location of natural gas lines in north Baker City in 2022 in preparation for Cascade Natural Gas replacing the service lines. The company is continuing the project in 2023.

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald

For the second straight year, Cascade Natural Gas Corp. will replace gas main and service lines in parts of Baker City.

The company plans to replace about 8.2 miles of gas main lines over the next six to seven months, said Mark Hanson, a spokesman for the company based in Kennewick, Washington.

