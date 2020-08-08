A species of moth that, in caterpillar form, likes to munch on the needles of fir trees is having one of its periodic population surges on parts of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
But the forest’s entomologist says the outbreak of Douglas-fir tussock moths is of moderate severity, and she expects it will diminish next year without the bugs having killed large numbers of trees.
The insect, despite its name, doesn’t satiate its appetite solely on Douglas-fir trees, said entomologist Lia Spiegel, who works on the Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla and Malheur national forests as well as federal land managed by the Bureau of Land Management in eastern Oregon.
Tussock moth caterpillars also feed on the needles of “true” fir trees including grand fir and subalpine fir.
(Douglas-fir has a hyphen in its name because, scientifically speaking, it isn’t actually a fir.)
“Caterpillars are like kids — as they get bigger they eat more,” Spiegel said.
Unlike some insects and parasites that also can harm trees — the larch casebearer and the white pine blister rust, to name two — tussock moths are native to the Blue Mountains, Spiegel said.
A research paper from the Umatilla National Forest noted that studies of tree core samples on that forest’s Walla Walla Ranger District, in southeast Washington, suggested that tussock moth populations had periodic surges as early as 1843-45.
Spiegel, who has worked as the federal entomologist in the Blues since 2001, said tussock moth population rises are periodic, usually happening every seven to 13 years. Most episodes last for two to four years.
Not every such surge results in what entomologists consider an outbreak, in which the bugs kill a significant number of trees, Spiegel said.
The most recent population surge on the Wallowa-Whitman, for instance, in 2010, didn’t turn into an outbreak, she said.
Forest managers monitor tussock moth populations with a network of traps set out each year.
Spiegel said this “early warning” system started across the West after a major tussock moth outbreak in the early 1970s.
During that outbreak tussock moths proliferated on about 700,000 acres in Oregon and Washington. On about 17,000 acres the moths killed almost every fir tree.
Traps are baited with pheromones — a scent that attracts tussock moths.
Because the female moths don’t fly, the traps collect only male moths, Spiegel said.
She first noticed an uptick in moth numbers in 2017, in the Fish Lake area north of Halfway, in eastern Baker County. Spiegel monitors eight trapping locations in that area, each consisting of five traps.
Spiegel said that when individual traps nab 25 or more moths, there’s reason to believe that a population surge has started.
The moths fly for only about a month each year, usually during August and early September, she said.
Surveys in 2018 showed relatively little defoliation — trees with red or brown needles that have been munched by tussock moth caterpillars, Spiegel said.
Defoliation was more widespread in 2019, affecting trees on both sides of East Eagle Creek, a total of about 3,000 acres.
This year the effects of the moths are noticeable along the Fish Lake Road, primarily in Douglas-firs between about 5,000 and 6,000 feet elevation, Spiegel said.
She said she’s also heard from forest visitors about defoliation in the Boulder Park area along main Eagle Creek, but she hasn’t inspected that area yet this summer.
The defoliation can “make the forest look really bad,” but Spiegel said most trees likely will recover. That’s not the case with some other insects, such as pine beetles, which can kill a large percentage of trees.
Spiegel’s belief that the current population surge is waning is based in part on the condition of tussock moth caterpillars she has examined recently in the Halfway area.
Many caterpillars were smaller than average.
Others showed more, well, graphic evidence that insect numbers are likely to be declining, Spiegel said.
Caterpillars that explode don’t exactly exude good health.
The issue is a virus.
(No, not that virus.)
This virus is a naturally occurring pathogen that affects only tussock moths, Spiegel said.
The virus, she said, is the main reason that moth outbreaks tend to peter out after a few years.
When caterpillars are infected they tend to swell, and to hang from tree limbs in a distinctive way, Spiegel said.
“When you touch them they sort of explode,” she said.
Spiegel said she also has examined fir trees that were defoliated last year but have produced green needles this year, another bit of evidence that the current population expansion is reversing.
“I think this is the last year,” she said.
A periodic problem
Spiegel said entomologists know far less about what might trigger tussock moth outbreaks than about how to monitor for them.
There is no apparent correlation, for instance, between drought, which can stress trees and make them more susceptible to insects and diseases, and tussock moth populations, she said.
Nor is it clear why tussock moth numbers seem to increase in certain areas, the Halfway area of eastern Baker County being one such example, Spiegel said.
Spiegel said it can be a challenge to deal with large outbreaks in a timely way.
In 2000, for instance, the Forest Service sprayed the naturally occurring virus on about 40,000 acres in the Blue Mountains.
But subsequent surveys in 2001, which turned up almost no tussock moths in both sprayed and unsprayed areas, was compelling evidence that the outbreak had already peaked in 2000 and that the spraying wasn’t necessary, Spiegel said.
“In 2000 we were a year late,” she said.
One issue is that the Forest Service has to conduct an environmental study before it does widespread spraying to control tussock moths, Spiegel said.
Those studies can take more than a year. And if the evidence of an outbreak appears only the year before the infestation peaks, the environmental study that makes spraying possible tends to be finished too late, she said.
