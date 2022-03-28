HAINES — It all started with an outhouse.
In 2019, volunteers with the Haines Stampede Rodeo Association were cleaning up the rodeo grounds and decided the old outhouse, which once stood near the railroad depot, needed to go.
“We didn’t want to destroy it,” said Bill Taylor, who helps put on the annual rodeo.
The 1880s depot — and its outhouse — originally sat on the west side of the railroad tracks near Third Street in Haines. In 1963, the depot was relocated several blocks to the east, next to the Eastern Oregon Museum at 610 Third St., and the two-seat outhouse went south to the rodeo grounds.
Rather than tear apart the wooden structure, Taylor contacted Mary Jane Guyer, who is on the board for the Eastern Oregon Museum, to see if they wanted the outhouse.
Guyer said yes, and on May 1, 2021, the two historic structures were together again.
But that was just the start.
Guyer found out that the Stampede had years of records and artifacts from its history, which dates to 1915.
“She said it’d be neat if you moved that stuff to the museum,” Taylor said.
That comment sparked the idea to create a dedicated exhibit at the museum for the Haines Stampede and Haines Fourth of July celebration.
“We thought it’d be good to have it all together,” Taylor said.
The new display will be located inside the carriage wing of the museum.
Volunteers started painting the space on March 18, and they hope to have the exhibit somewhat finished by Memorial Day weekend, when the museum opens for the season.
“It’s going to be a work in progress,” Taylor said.
And he hopes it grows.
He encourages anyone with memorabilia from past rodeos to contact him and see if it would fit in the new exhibit.
“A guy who won a buckle, or has pictures — we’d like to see it and see if it’ll work in our display,” Taylor said.
He said they are on the trail of a 1923 trophy saddle that somehow ended up in Pennsylvania.
“We’re actively trying to find that saddle,” he said.
Taylor can be contacted at 541-403-0900 or through the rodeo website, www.hainesstampede.com.
The museum already has a couple Stampede ribbons — dated 1917 and 1923 — preserved inside a box made from an original window from the Muddy Creek School.
“If people have those, we can protect them,” Guyer said of the ribbons. “If there’s something historical, or documents, please make sure you check.”
For inquiries about donating items to the museum, call Guyer at 541-519-8865 or email her at easternoregonmuseum@gmail.com.
The Eastern Oregon Museum will be open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend. Hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It is also open by appointment — call 541-856-3233 to set up a time.
Admission is free, although donations are welcome.
Stampede history
The Stampede’s collection includes photos of rodeos from 1915 and 1916 — although those events weren’t quite like today’s two-day rodeo held every year on July 3 and 4.
“It was just fun to get together on a Saturday afternoon,” Taylor said of those first rodeos in Haines.
In 1922, the rodeo moved to the grounds, on the east side of Highway 30 at the south end of Haines, where the event still takes place.
“As much as we can figure, there were breaks during the war years,” Taylor said. “And it started up again after World War II.”
Taylor, who grew up in Fossil, remembers coming to the Haines rodeo in the 1960s.
“It was one of the better rodeos in the state. It still is,” he said.
The rodeo continued in that location until 1985, when the event moved to the Slash D arena for two years.
The rodeo was canceled for three years until volunteers revived the July tradition.
“We started the rodeo again in 1991. We actually purchased the land,” Taylor said. “We haven’t missed a year since.”
These days, the rodeo draws an average of 375 participants from Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Nevada.
Colleen Taylor said the rodeo pays out more than $40,000 in prize money, which all comes from entry fees.
Operating costs and improvements to the rodeo grounds are funded by the demolition derby, which is held every August (this year’s event is Aug. 13).
A new addition to the grounds this year is an elevated seating area, next to the grandstand, that is covered and accessible for those with mobility limitations.
The Haines Stampede is set for July 3 and 4. On the first night, gate fees are donated to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
On July 4, the rodeo coincides with the Haines Fourth of July celebration, which includes a parade, art in the park, and fireworks at dusk.
The next weekend, July 9-10, is the Haines Junior Rodeo for youth up to age 18.
For information about the Haines Stampede, or to buy tickets to the rodeo, visit www.hainesstampede.com.
