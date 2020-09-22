Crossroads Carnegie Art Center is expanding one of its programs to bring art to more kids this fall.
Crossroads has offered ArtSpeak after-school programs for many years. Cherie Ward, education coordinator, said the art center decided to use ArtSpeak funds to offer classes at a reduced price.
“That helps us stretch that money a bit further to help more kids,” Ward said.
The Hand-to-Heart scholarship fund is also available to help families with class fees. Scholarship recipients will need to pay 10% of the class cost. (Inquire in person at the art center, 2020 Auburn Ave., for this option.)
Preregistration is required and classes will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, class sizes are smaller than normal. If there is enough interest, additional classes may be added. Ward said the center also welcomes new instructors with other class ideas.
“We anticipate these filling up,” Ward said.
The offerings will start in early October. Classes meet once a week for six weeks. Students are asked to commit to all classes within the six weeks (unless sick). Wellness and temperature checks will be taken before each session. Face coverings and social distancing also will be required.
To register, go online to crossroads-arts.org. Under the “Classes” tab, choose the “kids” option. Then click on “ArtSpeak Classes.”
More information is available by calling 541-523-5369.
Here is the schedule:
Photo Journaling for Middle School students
Debbie Friedman will lead this class on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 through Nov. 12. Participants are limited to six.
In this class, students will walk about Baker City to explore visual imagery and basic photographic concepts, then pair photos with journaling (essays, poetry, diaries).
Cost is $48. An additional $5 will cover supplies.
Creative and Expressive Dance for ages 7-10
Friedman will also teach this class on the basic concepts of dance, rhythm, and simple choreography. It will be a fusion of ballet, modern and jazz dance techniques.
The class meets Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Oct. 7 to Nov. 11.
Cost is $24.
Art Class with Mr. Paul
Paul Hoelscher will offer sessions for different ages. Students can choose to attend one each week.
Children in grades 2-3 will meet Wednesdays from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m., Oct. 7 through Nov. 11.
There are two choices for students in grades 4-6: Mondays from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. (Oct. 5 to Nov. 9) or Thursdays from 3:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. (Oct. 8 to Nov. 12).
Each session is limited to 8 students.
This class is an open studio setting where students can learn and refine artistic skills in the way that most interests them. Media can include acrylic, oil, watercolor, soft and oil pastels, charcoal, graphite, conté colored pencil and clay sculpture.
Cost is $24.
Young Artist Studio
Hoelscher also offers this workshop every Friday from 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Students can commit to only one class at a time, but need to RSVP by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday to guarantee space. Class is limited to 8 students.
This is for ages 10 to 18. Students are able to work in a range of media under Hoelscher’s instruction.
Cost is $16 per session for Crossroads members, or $24 for nonmembers. Another option is four sessions for $54 for members or $86 for nonmembers.
Small groups
Crossroads is offering another option for groups who have created a “bubble.” Ward said to call the center and inquire about small group art experience classes.
