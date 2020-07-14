The city park located in the heart of downtown Baker City now has an official sign announcing it as Central Park.
A crew from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative installed the sign Friday, capping a project that has been in the works for more than 2 years.
Funding came from the Local Community Advisory Council (LCAC) and the New Directions Northwest Strategic Partnership for Success Prevention Grant to encourage drug- and alcohol-free events and environments, said Haley Hueckman, prevention coordinator for New Directions and co-chair for LCAC.
In addition to the letters announcing Central Park, the sign will feature a plaque reminding visitors that there is no smoking in the park, per city ordinance.
LCAC worked with Baker County Safe Communities Coalition, which was hosting free movies in Central Park. Hueckman said both organizations wanted to promote Central Park as a family-friendly gathering place.
The Baker City Downtown design committee joined the effort, and Tom Novak handled sign design.
Pat Conley at Baker Welding created the sign, and Corrine Vegter added plasma-cut designs on each end. Final painting was completed by Natural Structures.
Novak and Kate Reid finished the back side with green tree silhouettes.
The sign’s location in Central Park is temporary. The permanent installation will take place when future street access is acquired.
Central Park, which was built in 2011, is along the Powder River, just west of the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway in the block between Washington and Valley avenues.
