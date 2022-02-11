State restrictions on capacity in restaurants related to the pandemic lifted in June 2021, but business is not back to normal.
Although the record-setting wave of new cases statewide and in Baker County has peaked, with case rates dropping over the past two weeks, the high numbers recently left some eateries with few employees available.
“We’ve had a skeleton crew,” Tyler Brown, who owns Barley Brown’s restaurant and taphouse, said recently.
The issue is that if one person tests positive, many more are considered a close contact and have to quarantine for five days.
In late January, Brown closed his restaurant for several days, but was able to keep the taphouse open with a limited menu.
“One cook can’t run the restaurant, but can run the tap room,” he said.
Traditionally only open for dinner, Barley’s moved hours to include lunch and continues with the schedule of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., which allows for several shifts.
“We were trying to be proactive and spread out the employees,” Brown said.
Hours will return to the original schedule — some day.
“We want to get back to normal,” Brown said.
Staffing isn’t the only issue these days — supplies have been limited and costs continue to increase.
“Coconut milk for our lattes was lost somewhere overseas for about three months, but that’s finally available,” said Jenny Mowe, owner of Sweet Wife Baking, which is celebrating 11 years in business this year.
As for the staff, when an employee tests positive, she said that person is usually out for two to three weeks.
“We haven’t had any spread from one employee to the next because we mask our staff in the back and remind them to wear their masks properly,” she said.
The bakery sees 100 to 200 customers a day — and that number doubles in the summer, Mowe said.
Another piece of the puzzle is sick pay, which is required for businesses with 10 or more employees.
“If you have three to four employees use their sick pay all at the same time, like you would during an outbreak, plus you have to close because you have no staff to run your business — that’s the double whammy of paying out and not being able to collect any sort of income to help with costs,” Mowe said.
At the Geiser Grand Hotel, owner Barbara Sidway said she hasn’t been too short staffed.
“We have people who have been here so long, they’re cross trained,” she said. “We’re doing OK.”
She does, however, look over job applications every day.
“We’re mindful that we want to be ahead of it,” she said.
The hotel restaurant is open for breakfast and dinner. Tables are spaced six feet apart, but some guests still prefer to avoid the dining room.
“There are a number of guests who still want room service,” she said.
In response, her kitchen has created “pinwheel platters” — a plate of sandwiches made with fillings in a rolled up tortilla, then sliced.
These will stay as a permanent offering for hotel guests and local diners, she said. She may also offer online ordering in the future.
The Geiser has seen a few issues with food supply — for instance, the live Maine lobsters ordered in early January were delayed in shipping and arrived just hours before dinner, instead of a day ahead.
(Sidway said the lobster dinner is a nod to the original Geiser Grand menu, which featured lobsters that arrived on the transcontinental railroad.)
Jamie Kassien, co-owner of D&J Taco Shop, said food supply costs continue to rise.
“The beef market is all over the place, causing prices to skyrocket,” he said. “Chicken and pork are going up a lot due to bad weather in the Midwest.”
He said high gas and diesel prices are also affecting the cost of supplies.
“Overall every single thing we buy, from plasticwear to to-go boxes, are all doubled or tripled in price,” he said.
This time of year is traditionally slow — and Kassien said that is the case now — but he’s also worried about the possibility of canceled events this summer, which would affect traffic at local businesses.
“I don’t think the local citizens understand how much we truly need support right now,” he said.
