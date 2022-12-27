One of Baker County’s most venerable events will return in 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The Baker County Chamber of Commerce’s awards banquet, canceled in 2021 and 2022, is set for Jan. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Baker Elks Lodge, 1896 Second St., said Devon Colton, who started Dec. 1 as the chamber’s executive director.
“We’re excited to be bringing it back and celebrating something we haven’t been able to for three years,” Colton said. “I’m hoping it’ll be a great event.”
The theme is “Honoring our Heritage,” and the evening includes a dinner and auction as well as the awards ceremony.
Tickets are $50 each, and are available at the chamber office and visitor center, 490 Campbell St. (near the Sunridge Inn).
The chamber is accepting nominations, through Dec. 30, for the following categories (nominees must be current Baker County residents), with descriptions of each category from the chamber:
Man or woman of the year
This annual Baker County award was established to honor individuals who have contributed significant time, energy and spirit in fields outside his or her professional life, without regard to personal gain. A person whose civic and community service goes beyond “normal” responsibilities, creating a lasting and beneficial impact for all residents. Actively participated in service, community, church or other organizations. Any job-related task or duty for which a nominee is paid a salary will not be considered. All nominees must be living, reside or have a business in Baker County and possess excellent personal character. Previous recipients in the last 10 years are not eligible.
Legacy man or woman of the year
This award recognizes an individual who has a made extensive contributions to Baker County over the course of their lifetime. The successful nominee must have a minimum of 25 years of involvement in Baker County but does not have to be currently active in the community. The award may be made posthumously. The Legacy Award is open to all nominees from all aspects of the community. Nominations should clearly demonstrate four important qualities of the nominee for this award: leadership, professionalism, stewardship, and an overall impact on Baker County.
Business of the year
The 2022 Business of the Year honors go to the local business that has made significant contributions to the community or has served Baker County in exceptional ways over a number of years. Candidates must maintain successful, best business practices, be domiciled in the Baker County area, provide support and participation in community events, and demonstrate innovation and job creation in their business.
Entrepreneur of the year
Entrepreneurs are as much about their story as they are about their balance sheet. Their stories will be rich in anecdotes of seized opportunity and overcoming challenging obstacles. Most of all, this entrepreneur will be a beacon of inspiration to people regardless of industry. They will have opened/founded a new business between January 1st, 2019, and December 1st, 2022.
Excellence in agriculture
The Excellence in Agriculture Award was created to recognize a Baker County individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the agricultural community. The award recipient has shown unwavering dedication to creating a better rural community, has a passion for agriculture and is committed to creating a stronger industry.
Service organization or community project/event of the year
This annual Baker County award was established to honor selected groups or organizations for their dedication in serving and promoting Baker County through volunteer contributions to a project, program or ongoing activity that has impacted the quality of life in Baker County, provided leadership over a period of years, thereby contributing to the county’s character, and/or made a valuable contribution that has enhanced the quality of life for residents of Baker County.
This may include exceptional outcomes in property rehabilitation, residential, recreational, or commercial area beautifications, preservation of clean, safe neighborhoods, or other environmental improvements within the county.
Nominations can be submitted online at visitbaker.com/annual-chamber-awards-banquet
