Baker County residents gathered on Saturday, Jan. 28 to honor those who have contributed much to making the community a great place to live.
The Baker County Chamber of Commerce’s awards banquet, which was canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to the pandemic, returned for its 91st iteration.
The chamber, which accepted nominations for the eight categories, announced award winners during the evening banquet at the Baker Elks Lodge.
“It seemed like everybody was very happy to have the event happen,” said Devon Colton, the chamber’s new executive director. “The venue was amazing.”
Woman of the Year: Diana Brown
Brown’s volunteer work includes serving on the New Directions Northwest board of directors, and as a CASA — Court-Appointed Special Advocate — who helps represent children who are in the court system, often because their parent or parents are in prison.
She also volunteers with the Baker County Museum Commission, Baker Relief Nursery, Baker County Fair, and in schools, and she’s been involved with Eastern Oregon Regional Theater, YMCA and Pine Valley Music Festival among others.
Excerpts from nomination letters:
“There is no one more deserving than Diana Brown to receive this award based on what I have observed during the past 13 years. Diana is an amazing leader and truly an inspiration.”
“Diana is the epitome of what CASA directors everywhere thrive to have in their programs. Her determination, values and love shine through in every way as she represents the child’s best interests. There is no one more deserving of this honor as Woman of the Year.”
Man of the Year: Kenny Keister
Keister has been a volunteer in Baker Little League for more than a decade, and he spearheaded the campaign to create the Wade Williams Foundation, which has made major improvements to the Elks Lodge’s Wade Williams Park and baseball fields in south Baker City.
Excerpt from nomination letter:
“To me and other community members, there is no more obvious nominee. If you know Kenny it is obvious he is passionate about baseball, the kids of the community. From coaching, umpiring, being on the board, and putting together volunteer work days. Not to mention spending hours and money of his own working on the fields, mowing, and doing improvements all around. Did I mention he does all this without even having a kid that plays?”
Legacy Woman of the Year: Deanna Davis
Davis’ community involvement includes volunteering with Baker County Senior Citizens Inc., the Oregon Trail Regional Museum (now Baker Heritage Museum), Baker County Cattlewomen, Crossroads Carnegie Art Center, and Soroptimists of Baker County.
Legacy Man of the Year: JR Streifel
Streifel, who owns Grumpy’s Repair, has helped with a variety of local events, including the Haines Stampede Rodeo and two of its major fundraisers, a demolition derby and Christmas tree sales, and fundraisers for the Spc. Mabry James Anders Foundation and Scholarship Fund.
Streifel also supports the Baker Elks Lodge, has helped at the Baker City Bull and Bronc riding, and each November he offers free oil changes for single moms at his shop.
Excerpts from nomination letters:
“We have had the honor and privilege of knowing and working with JR for many years both personally and professionally. He has been hands down the number one supporter of any and all community events. He has also been an extremely generous monetary contributor to these many events.”
“As a friend of JR’s for many years, I’ve been extremely impressed with commitment to his community as well as the community of Haines, and his creativity in designing and helping design many events and fundraisers to help those in need.”
Business of the Year: Kicks Sportswear
Excerpts from nomination letter:
“They support youth sports in the YMCA programs and Little League baseball. Kicks has gone the extra mile to help with youth sporting events from the 1A basketball tournaments to giving Bulldog fans the gear they need to show their hometown pride. Jayne (owner Jayne Skidgel) works countless hours filling custom print uniforms for the youth activities we all enjoy watching. Kicks has partnered with the Baker City Lions Club to provide shoes for kids in need at Brooklyn, South Baker, Baker Jr. High, Haines and North Powder schools.”
Entrepreneur of the Year: Kristen McAdams, KM Real Estate Co.
Excerpts from nomination letter:
“I believe that Kristen is the best choice for this award because she consistently displays values of honesty, professionalism and passion not only in her business but also in our community. Kristen is very humbled to be in the spotlight, however, she continually donates to community causes such as the Wade Williams Foundation, Festival of trees, Halloween downtown, schools, Ducks Unlimited, Soroptimists, Quail Ridge Golf Course, BCPD canine, and so many others.”
Excellence in agriculture: Rocky Randall, Eagle Valley rancher and farmer
Randall has served on multiple ditch companies and is president of the Moody Ditch in Eagle Valley. He also served for several years on the Pine Eagle School Board, and was part of a volunteer group of ranchers who helped fight wildfires. He was a co-organizer of the Lookout-Glasgow Rangeland Fire Protection Association.
Excerpts from nomination letters:
“Rocky is well-known for his worth ethics, integrity and his strong sense of community. He bends over backwards to help people, most of which few ever hear about.”
“While a success rancher needs to hold a plethora of particular characteristics, one that Rocky holds that is often overlooked, is modesty. Rather than boast and flash one’s worth, Rocky has always carefully ensured that all areas of his ranch and family were taken care of first and foremost. A true steward of the land.”
Service organization of the year: Baker City Events
The nonprofit organization, started by Lynette Perry and Cristi Vega in 2014, coordinated a variety of events, including the Powder River Music Review, the Easter egg hunt, Kids Parade and Community Night Out.
The award was special, Perry said, because 2022 was the final year for Baker City Events, although events it worked on will continue. She was awarded during the banquet along with Marilyn Haynes, Baker City Events president, and Deanna Davis, a board member since 2015.
Excerpts from nomination letter:
“When I think of Baker City Events, I think of family. The type of events that you can go to that do not cost anything and bring a family together. This is so rare in today’s society.”
