Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce for the past seven years, is leaving the position Oct. 30 to take a job with Saint Alphonsus Medical Centers in Baker City and Ontario.
Cutler said she will be the marketing and communication specialist for the two hospitals.
Cutler said she’s excited about her new job — she worked for Saint Alphonsus for six years before taking the chamber position.
But she said she’ll miss her work with the chamber and at the visitors center on Campbell Street near the freeway.
“I can’t tell you how much I’ve loved it,” Cutler said. “I’m sad to be leaving it.”
Jerry Peacock, president of the chamber’s board of directors, said the board is advertising the director position, and he hopes to hire someone before Cutler leaves at the end of the month.
The past two and a half years has been an especially challenging period for Cutler and the businesses the chamber represents, as the pandemic wrought havoc on the economy.
The effects were acute for businesses that rely on tourism, as many of Baker County’s signature events were canceled in 2020 and, in some cases, 2021 as well.
The chamber’s visitor center was also closed for extended periods.
“It was tough,” Cutler said.
But 2022 has been essentially normal, and Cutler said she’s gratified to be leaving at a time when optimism has replaced despair.
“I feel good about where the chamber is and the visitor center,” she said. “It’s so nice to have the office in a good position.”
Cutler credits chamber members and local residents for their resiliency during the pandemic.
“Thank goodness we have a supportive community,” she said.
Plans are in place for 2023 events, including Miners Jubilee, Cutler said.
And she’s excited that a tradition that was postponed in 2021 and 2022 will return — the chamber banquet.
The event, which honors local residents and businesses, is scheduled for
Jan. 21.
