Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Baker Kiwanis Club, reads letters to Santa Claus in December 2021.

 Jayson Jacoby/Baker City Herald, File

Shelly Cutler, executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce for the past seven years, is leaving the position Oct. 30 to take a job with Saint Alphonsus Medical Centers in Baker City and Ontario.

Cutler said she will be the marketing and communication specialist for the two hospitals.

