Devon Colton wants to stock keepsakes that visitors to Baker County can take home, and she’s enlisting the community’s help to make it happen.
Colton is the executive director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.
The chamber has a gift shop, and Colton wants to fill it with T-shirts sporting designs that reflect all corners of the county.
“Visitors really do want things to take back with them,” she said.
Right now, one lonely shirt hangs on the wall. By this summer, Colton hopes to fill that empty space with a wide variety of shirts.
She’s launched a T-shirt design contest, and all ages are invited to submit their ideas.
The contest ends April 28. The winning designs will be produced locally.
“It’s a great opportunity to support local and get fresh ideas,” she said.
Colton would like to see submissions from Baker City, Haines, Halfway, Huntington, Keating, Richland, Sumpter and Unity.
She hopes to see ideas that are unique to each of those areas of Baker County.
For instance, she said to consider this question: “What are the things that make Baker City awesome?”
Or: “What does Baker County look like to you?”
For suggestions, Colton mentions unique aspects of the county — the mountains, for instance, and the pioneer heritage of the Oregon Trail.
The goal, she said, is to create a design that will remind a visitor of their time in the county.
“Anything they will walk away with and remember Baker City,” she said.
Or Sumpter, or Halfway, or the attractions between towns.
“Someone from Sumpter will have a different perspective on Baker County,” she said.
Although the chamber is located near Interstate 84, she said they see visitors who arrive by other routes, such as the scenic byways that go through the smaller towns.
She has advertised the contest on the chamber’s website, visitbaker.com, and social media platforms. She’s also given contest information to schools to inspire submissions from younger residents.
“Kids see it from a different perspective,” she said.
If someone wants to participate but is stumped on what to design, Colton would welcome a phone call or email to discuss ideas.
Reach her at director@visitbaker.com or call 541-523-5855.
She also suggested looking through the brochures at the chamber, 490 Campbell St.
Contest rules
Designs can be either hand drawn or digital, and must be 100% created by the designer (no clip art, for instance).
Designers must live in Baker County. One winner will be chosen from each of the cities.
All entries should be related to Baker County history, or relevant to the resident’s town.
Designs can include the chamber’s motto of “Living the Dream.”
The winners will receive free t-shirts with their design, and publicity in local media outlets.
Entries can be submitted in person at the chamber, or emailed to Colton, by April 28. Find a link to the official rules at visitbaker.com, Facebook or Instagram.
The visitors center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The gift shop
In addition to new T-shirts, Colton hopes to fill the chamber’s gift shop with a variety of local items. Current offerings include magnets, pins, ornaments, maps, and several food selections with local ties.
Although the gift shop mainly sees tourists, Colton encourages the local community to stop by as well.
