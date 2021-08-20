By JAYSON JACOBY
The Baker County Chamber of Commerce will continue to operate the visitors center at 490 Campbell St. after its contract with Baker County ends Aug. 31.
Shelly Cutler, the Chamber’s executive director, said Baker County Commission Chairman Bill Harvey told her in a phone call Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, that the county won’t extend the contract beyond the end of this month.
“We’re not to the end of the (tourist) season,” Cutler said. “We want to maintain that continuity.”
County commissioner Mark Bennett applauded the Chamber’s decision to operate the visitors center while commissioners await proposals for the new contract the county hopes to award by early October.
“I certainly am appreciative that the Chamber has stepped up and will be furnishing the service for this limited amount of time,” Bennett said on Thursday, Aug. 19.
Bennett said he would have been leery of letting the contract with the Chamber expire Aug. 31 had the county not had a timeline in place to award a new contract little more than a month later.
County commissioners decided in early March of this year to extend the contract with the Chamber through Aug. 31, with a goal of awarding a new contract by then.
But earlier this month the county released a Request for Proposals for the visitor center contract that sets a deadline of Sept. 17 for prospective contractors to submit a proposal. The schedule also calls for the county to issue a notice of intent to award the contract on Sept. 30, and for commissioners to potentially sign the contract on Oct. 6.
Bennett said the county’s initial goal was to sign a new contract by Aug. 31.
He said the county’s attorney, Kim Mosier, recommended commissioners not extend the contract with the Chamber. Commissioners did so in 2020 and twice in early 2021.
The concern, Bennett said, was that by repeatedly extending the contract, the county could “be faced with some litigation.”
When the county released a Request for Proposals for visitor services in the fall of 2019, it received two proposals — one from the Chamber, and one from the nonprofit corporation that owns Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
The current contract is for about $77,000 per year. The money comes from the local tax that guests pay at motels, bed and breakfasts, vacation rental homes and other types of lodging.
Both the county Economic Development Committee and the committee that oversees the lodging tax, which advise county commissioners, endorsed the Anthony Lakes proposal.
But in February 2020 commissioners postponed awarding the contract, instead extending the current contract with the Chamber. In November 2020 commissioners decided to restart the process, after the county’s attorney determined there were potential conflicts of interest.
Peter Johnson, general manager for Anthony Lakes, has in multiple emails to county commissioners urged them to award a new contract. The county’s bylaws state that the visitor services contract should be awarded every six years, which is the timeframe the county was trying to meet with the 2019 Request for Proposals.
Last winter an attorney representing the county, Andrew Martin, exchanged letters with Rebecca Knapp, an Enterprise attorney representing Anthony Lakes.
Martin wrote in a Feb. 16, 2021, letter to Knapp that “This does not mean that the current Visitors Center will simply continue to operate indefinitely. The lack of direction and definition of what is expected and needed on Baker County is equally problematic for the current Visitors Center. Although I do not believe that your client has any actionable grounds to pursue a lawsuit, your points about the delay and frustration for your client are well taken and I have shared them with the Commissioners.”
Both Cutler and Johnson said their respective organizations intend to submit a proposal to the county prior to the Sept. 17 deadline.
