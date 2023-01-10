Chapter AX of the P.E.O. Sisterhood will award three academic scholarships this year to graduating senior girls from high schools in Baker County or North Powder.

Chapter AX was organized in 1932. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international philanthropic educational organization founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. P.E.O. promotes educational opportunities for women through a variety of scholarship and grant opportunities.

