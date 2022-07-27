As with housing, the availability of childcare can determine where workers live and how they make a living.
And like housing, the problem isn’t new.
Parents have struggled with finding good, affordable child care in Baker County for several decades.
Theresa Martinez, Eastern Oregon Child Care Resources Coordinator, said Baker County fits the state’s definition of a “childcare desert,” with a severe shortage of resources to serve a large number of families.
She said she receives at least three calls a week from people desperate to find child care, but she often has no place to send them.
Part of her job is to support communities in Baker, Wallowa and Malheur Counties in addressing the problem.
And while there is a severe shortage in general, there are specific needs that are most critical. Care for infants and for children with special needs are especially hard to find because their greater needs require higher levels of adult responsibility. As a result, the necessary ratio of adults to children is also higher.
This, in turn, makes care more expensive and harder to find.
Another challenge is time. Most child care is available only during the day. But some people work night shifts or are on call and cannot respond to work unless they have a place to send their children.
Preschools Provide Partial Solutions
Preschools provide some supervised time for three- and four-year-olds, and have the benefit of including an educational foundation. Programs are offered by the Baker County YMCA, Haines Elementary School, and some churches and other organizations and by individuals. In addition, Head Start serves children who meet certain criteria.
However, these programs generally operate on half-day and alternating day schedules, leaving significant gaps to be filled by working parents. In addition, some of the programs are usually full and have waiting lists.
Community Partners Come Together to Start YMCA Child Care Center
Because of the high need and the impact on hiring, several employers have looked for ways to provide child care for their employees or families in general. However, until recently, they have found that the needs and regulations for facilities and staffing made their potential programs unaffordable for most families.
Since then, the Y and the Baker 5J School District have worked together with several partners to open a certified childcare center at the Baker Early Learning Center (BELC) this year. The YMCA Childcare Center serves children from six weeks old to five years old.
Several other programs are also housed at BELC, which is in the former North Baker Elementary building at 2725 Seventh St. These include Head Start, YMCA preschool, and District 5J kindergarten.
Martinez, who helped guide development of the project, said it “took the stars to align” to make the certified childcare center a reality.
The program is operated by the YMCA on property owned by the school district. Other key partners in developing the center included Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, St. Luke’s EOMA Clinic, Eastern Oregon Child Care Resources and Referral, Eastern Oregon Early Learning Hub, and Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative. Financial support came from many of these partners as well as the Ford Family Foundation, Wilson Cattle Company and other donors.
Tony Swart, financial director for Saint Alphonsus, said the hospital’s involvement was based on the commitment to community health and the view that child care is “a social determinant of health and well-being.” In addition, the shortage of care has hindered the hospital’s recruiting of employees. He is glad that some medical staff are able to access the center.
Allisa Brown, who became director of the Y Child Care Center in January 2022, said the process of running a new facility has required continual learning. One of the biggest hurdles, ironically, has been recruiting and training new staff. The existing rooms are filled to capacity, and slots for another room in the fall are already spoken for, and there is already a waiting list, as well. One of the greatest needs ahead, in addition to space and staff, will be a plan for emergency drop-in services and staff absences.
Other Care Options
Another new opportunity for some families is the Baker Relief Nursery, at 1925 16th St. It is operated by a nonprofit organization with state support in order to provide childcare for vulnerable families in an effort to reduce child abuse and neglect in our area. The program serves children from birth to five years old. In addition to caring for children, the staff offers a variety of supports for parents to help them cope with a wide range of stressors that affect their children.
Most other child care in Baker County takes place in private homes. Non-licensed sites can care for up to three children. Larger operations must meet state licensing guidelines. When Martinez gets calls for childcare information, she often asks if the caller has thought about providing care in their home and explains the supports available, including subsidies that may be paid directly to the providers.
Making Child Care Affordable
Child care is expensive, especially in a certified child care program, but Martinez said she has never seen as much support as there is right now. A major piece of the funding comes from Preschool Promise, a program through the Oregon Department of Education’s Early Learning Division which will provide grants up to $13,650 per child for care providers. There are also funds to help cover startup costs. A pilot program called Baby Promise, for infants and toddlers, is being tested in select locations.
Another resource, focused on supporting working parents, comes from the Oregon Department of Human Services. It is called Employment Related Daycare and also pays subsidies directly to care providers to help working parents maintain their jobs. The families are responsible for a copay based on their income and family size.
Other Resources
While state regulations are often seen as hurdles to providing childcare, Martinez emphasizes the need for safety and quality service. Part of that is the importance of adult to child ratios to ensure adequate supervision. Funding and support are also available in meeting state requirements for such things as lead testing, first aid supplies, and food handlers training.
Martinez said providers in rural areas such as Baker County have access to “lots of support every step of the way.” This includes resources, training, licensing help and program coaching, according to the Eastern Oregon Child Care Resources Facebook page.
Information about child care resources is available at 541-709-5930.
