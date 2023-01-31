A minor child died in a youth group bus accident within the city limits of Halfway on Monday, Jan. 30, the Baker County Sheriff's Office reported.
The incident was reported at about 5:55 p.m., according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The dispatch log lists the site of the accident as 166 W. Record St. in Halfway. According to Baker County records, the property is owned by Pine Baptist Church of Halfway. The property is the site of DTour Youthgroup, which is described on its website as a ministry of the Pine Baptist Church.
Initial reports indicated that there were multiple injured parties. Ashley McClay, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said on Tuesday morning, Jan. 31 that she didn't have any details about how many people were injured, or the severity of the injuries.
McClay said officials are arranging to have mental health counselors available for Halfway residents.
A post on the Pine Eagle School District's Facebook page stated that New Directions Northwest and community counselors would have a debriefing on Tuesday at the Halfway Lions Club “for everyone that supported yesterday’s events.” The event was set for 10:30 a.m. for first responders and 12:30 p.m. for all other community members.
The Baker County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police responded to the scene along with Halfway Ambulance, Eagle Valley Ambulance and Life Flight.
As a result of the crash, a minor child suffered fatal injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by BCSO, OSP and the District Attorney's Office. Additional details will be released when available.
