A minor child died in a youth group bus accident within the city limits of Halfway on Monday, Jan. 30, the Baker County Sheriff's Office reported.

The incident was reported at about 5:55 p.m., according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The dispatch log lists the site of the accident as 166 W. Record St. in Halfway. According to Baker County records, the property is owned by Pine Baptist Church of Halfway. The property is the site of DTour Youthgroup, which is described on its website as a ministry of the Pine Baptist Church.

