Remember the cool spring that persisted right up to the solstice?
The chilly mornings and the brisk afternoon winds and the frequent showers of rain that well into May occasionally thickened into snow, fragments of winter carried along like flotsam in a stream?
Probably you don’t remember those strange days, at least not with great clarity.
The weather pattern in the second week of July didn’t so much shift, which suggests a modest change, as it lurched, like an airplane that plummets when it hits a patch of turbulent air, spilling noncomplimentary drinks over passengers’ laps.
Since then the heat has rarely relented, and even then it receded only slightly.
And briefly.
After more than a month of stifling weather, the spring might seem as distant and as indistinct as the last time you shoveled snow.
Indeed this summer, which started so unlike its record-setting predecessor, has turned into a season with rather a lot in common with the 2021 version.
Including, potentially, a broken record.
Through the first 17 days of August, the average high temperature at the Baker City Airport was about 91.8 degrees (the official high for Aug. 17 had not been reached by press time on Wednesday, Aug. 16).
That’s just above the all-time record for August. In 2017 the average high for the entire month was 91.7 degrees.
The current runner-up is 2002, at 91.2 degrees. The third-hottest August was in 1967, with an average high of 91.1.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs of 90 or above through at least Tuesday, Aug. 23.
Even a middling cold front during the month’s final week could push the monthly average high below its current record-setting pace. And the first of those harbingers of autumn occasionally do barge in as August is waning.
But even if that happens, the summer of 2022 certainly won’t be the anomaly it seemed destined to be as late as Independence Day.
June was the third consecutive month with temperature below average at the airport. During June the temperature reached the 90s only once — 97 degrees on June 27.
A year ago, by contrast, there were 11 such days during June, culminating in a record-breaking heat wave at the end of the month that included a high of 103 on June 29 — the hottest June day on record at the airport.
But in 2021, June was merely the opening act.
July 2021 was the hottest month on record at the airport, with an average high of 92.3 degrees and 22 days with a high of 90 or more.
August 2021 had a similar start but couldn’t maintain the momentum throughout. A cool stretch in the second half of the month pushed the month’s overall average high to slightly below average, at 84.1 degrees.
But September brought another, albeit brief, spate of torrid temperatures, including three days with a high of 90 or above.
The year ended with 47 such days at the airport — breaking the record of 42, set in 2017.
(The long-term annual average is 26 days with a high of 90 or higher at the airport.)
This year, with the heat so tardy, almost certainly won’t threaten the record set in 2021.
There was only the one 90-plus day in June. And July started slow, with no such days through the 11th.
But the roster of 90-degree days has been growing steadily ever since.
The temperature topped 90 on 15 of the final 20 days of July, and 12 of the first 17 days of August.
That sizzling streak has boosted the 2022 total of 90-degree days to 28 — two above average. Based on the forecast for hot weather to continue, that number is likely to reach the low 30s by early next week.
The past six weeks have been noteworthy not only for the number of 90-degree days, but also for the unyielding nature of the heat.
During the first 17 days of August, even the five days that didn’t reach 90 could hardly be described as cool. The lowest maximum was 84, on Aug. 6. Two of the four other sub-90-degree days had highs of 89 and 88, respectively.
July was much the same. Since Independence Day, when the high was well below average, at just 74 degrees, only one day failed to reach 80 degrees — 78 on July 18.
