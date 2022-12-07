The holidays are here with parties, decorations and festivities galore.
But this season isn’t happy for everyone, and several churches have special services this month for those who may need a quiet space.
First Lutheran Church, 1734 Third St., is planning a Blue Christmas service on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m.
“Christmas has a lot of hype as far as being happy and being busy,” said Gail Kueffner-Haw. “But if you’ve had a loss — divorce, death or a child going to college — it all impacts how you view the holiday.”
Kueffner-Haw, a member of First Lutheran, brought the idea for a Blue Christmas service from Michigan, where she lived before moving to Baker City.
She said the service will include readings and hymns with Pastor Ian Wolfe.
“You can be who you are, and feel what you need to feel,” she said. “We’re acknowledging the grief, but there is hope — God never promises not to give us trials, but to be with us during those trials.”
Later in December, First Presbyterian Church and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will come together for Service of the Longest Night on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — the day of the year with the fewest hours of daylight.
That service begins at 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian, 1995 Fourth St.
“It’s a moment of peace and contemplation in what we call ‘a season of relentless joy,’ ” said the Rev. Cynthia Wunder of First Presbyterian.
The service will include Taize music, poetry, readings, and prayer stations.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.