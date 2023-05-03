Baker City’s budget board discussed a variety of potential ways to raise revenue, including a local fuel tax, restructuring the lodging tax now overseen by the county, and renegotiating franchise fee contracts with utilities.
Some board members also expressed concern about the proposed $10 monthly public safety fee that is included in the proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 but which the city council has not formally adopted.
The board, which consists of the seven city councilors and seven other residents, met Monday and Tuesday, May 1 and 2. Board members convened again on Wednesday, May 3.
The conversation about potential revenue sources was for discussion purposes only, as the budget board lacks the authority to impose new fees or taxes.
The city council would have to approve any new revenue source.
The budget board approves the budget, but the seven councilors have the final say on adopting it before the state deadline of June 30.
Last month councilors voted to have the city staff include a public safety fee of $10 per month for residential water/sewer accounts and $15 for business accounts in the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Councilors proposed to exempt some residents from the fee based on income, but didn’t settle on an amount.
The fee would be designed to avoid layoffs in the police and fire departments due to a $1 million shortfall in the general fund, which includes both departments, that City Manager Jonathan Cannon announced to the budget board in late March.
During Tuesday’s budget board meeting, chairman Randy Daugherty said he’s concerned about the proposed income-based exemption for the public safety fee.
“I don’t see how you’re going to pick and choose who you’re going to exempt, how you’re going to exempt it and anything else,” Daugherty said.
He also asked what penalties people would face if they failed to pay the fee.
Cannon said it’s possible that the city would turn off water service for delinquent accounts, as is the case now.
City councilor Beverly Calder said there is no public support for the public safety fee.
Michael Russell, a member of the budget board, said city officials should be looking at other revenue options, including a local gas tax.
He said Sisters, with a population of 3,500 compared with Baker City’s 10,000, brings in about $200,000 per year from its gas tax.
Councilor Ray Duman, however, warned that if the city doesn’t add the public safety fee, the police department could lose its code enforcement officer and two detectives.
“That sets in a motion of dominos that we will never recover from,” said Duman, a former Baker City Police chief. “And I’m serious. My crystal ball is pretty clear on this. If we don’t fund the public safety at this level, we are going to experience and pay ten thousand times more. It’s just the fact. People don’t like it, I don’t like it, but what do we do?”
The discussion was heated at times. Calder said the city’s budgetary issues were identified a year ago, and she contended that Cannon hadn’t sufficiently addressed them.
Cannon, who has been the city manager since January 2021, said he broached the topic of the fiscal 2023-24 budget — the one the budget board is reviewing this week — last year.
“In the fall (of 2022) I brought this up again and requested that the budget board meet,” Cannon said. “I drew nice drawings upon the board and said, ‘we have a problem, let’s start talking about it. Let’s talk about revenues, let’s talk about this.’ And it was postponed and so we are where we are.”
Cannon said the fundamental issues with the budget started long before he was hired.
“And we are where we are now and I have a council who has said they wish to address the problem and they want to start immediately,” he said.
Cannon said he can supply the council with a list of potential revenue sources, but the council has to decide whether to pursue any of those.
“I can recommend, but the council has to set the policy,” Cannon said. “And so the goal is to fire me, I know that’s the goal.”
Daugherty, the budget board’s chairman, said he is tired of hearing blame being laid on previous city officials.
“We’re right back pointing fingers,” Daugherty said. “It’s going to solve nothing. We have an issue, I mentioned that at the last council meeting I was at. We have issues. They need to be solved and it’s a short term thing that has to be resolved. So we need to be looking forward and trying to resolve that.”
Other revenue sources
Cannon handed out a sheet listing potential revenue sources. The board didn’t discuss the list in detail Tuesday.
One idea is to negotiate new franchise fees with utilities, increasing the rate from 5% of their local sales to 7%. That couldn’t be done, though, before the new fiscal year starts, so any new revenue wouldn’t be available until the next fiscal year.
The city charges fees to utilities, including Cascade Natural Gas, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative and Century Link, that use public rights-of-way. The city collects about $600,000 annually in franchise fees, the revenue going to the general fund.
Russell asked Cannon whether the city charges fees for cell towers. Cannon said he would look into that.
Other possible revenue options on the list given to budget board members:
• Services fee for parks and recreation (golf course)
• Utility fee
• Restructuring lodging tax. Under the current agreement between the city and county, which dates to July 1, 2006, the county oversees the tax collection both in Baker City and elsewhere in the county where the tax is collected.
Based on a county ordinance, the largest share of the revenue — 70% — must be spent for tourism promotion. Another 25% goes to economic development, and the county keeps 5% for administrative expenses.
• System development charges, which are imposed on new housing and other developments and are intended to offset the city’s cost of providing services such as water and sewer.
• Business license fees
• Sales tax on prepared food
• Reservation fees for city properties
• Service district for some city services
• Bonds for capital investments
• Short-term rental registration fee
• Local payroll tax
• Enterprise ventures such as an RV park
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.