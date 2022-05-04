Some members of the Baker City Budget Board expressed concerns about the city’s plan to stop operating ambulances Sept. 30, 2022, and lay off six firefighter/paramedics, but the board, after two evenings of meetings, approved the proposed budget, with those changes, on Tuesday, May 3.
The board, which consists of the seven city councilors and seven city residents, started reviewing the budget on Monday, May 2.
The City Council has the final say on the budget, and is required by state law to adopt a spending plan by June 30. The new fiscal year starts July 1.
Budget board chairman Randy Daugherty, who is also a former city councilor, said in an interview on Wednesday, May 4, that although he dislikes the prospect of the city dropping its ambulance service, with the likely result that Baker County will choose a private provider, he doesn’t believe it’s the budget board’s duty to suggest policy changes such as the ambulance service, or to significantly overhaul the proposed budget.
Those are tasks for the City Council, Daugherty said, and if a majority of councilors were to tell Cannon to prepare a new proposed budget that retains ambulance service, and avoids the layoffs in the fire department, Cannon “would have to find a way to do that.”
City Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr. said the ambulance issue will be on the agenda for the Council’s next meeting, May 10.
Daugherty said he believes the city could revise the budget to maintain ambulance service, and an intact fire department, for one more fiscal year.
But he believes that would put the city in a precarious financial position a year from now. Daugherty pointed out that $700,000 of the revenue included in the proposed $7.8 million general fund for the next fiscal year — the general fund includes both the fire and police departments — is federal COVID-19 relief that the city won’t receive in future years.
“I’m concerned like every other citizen in this town,” Daugherty said.
He said he believes Baker County, which by state statute is responsible for ensuring there is ambulance service in the county — although the law doesn’t require the county to pay for the service — needs to contribute more than the $150,000 that the county is currently offering to give the city for the upcoming fiscal year, a $50,000 increase from the current fiscal year.
Daugherty suggested a figure in the range of $250,000 to $300,000 from the county for the new fiscal year.
He said it’s not reasonable to expect city property owners to “foot the bill” through their taxes for ambulance service not only within the city limits, but in about two-thirds of the rest of the county that constitutes the Baker Ambulance Service Area.
Shelly Cutler, who is one of the seven citizen members of the budget board, said she is bothered that the city is talking about installing a new sprinkler system at Quail Ridge Golf Course given the proposed cuts to the fire department.
The proposed budget includes a $120,000 transfer from the general fund to the golf course fund for the coming fiscal year.
“That boggles my mind that we’re having that same conversation that we’re going to remove that ambulance and those folks that are coming to your rescue, but we’re going to find the money for a sprinkler system for the golf course,” Cutler said.
In explaining why the city is proposing to curtail ambulance service — the City Council set the date as Sept. 30, 2022, in a notice it sent to the county on March 22 — Cannon said the city continues to spend more money every year operating ambulances than it collects in ambulance bills.
The average shortfall has averaged about $730,000 per year over the past five fiscal years, and the city projects a $581,000 gap for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30, 2022.
“This issue about funding kept coming up over and over and over again until around 2016 where the city said, ‘look, the money’s not there, we can’t do this, we need a funding source’ and the county said we’ll release an RFP,” Cannon said — meaning a request for proposals to provide ambulance service.
The county did so in 2018 and ultimately received three bids, one from Baker City and two from private firms. The county tabled the matter, however, and the city has continued to serve as ambulance provider without a contract.
Cannon said city and county officials have discussed a potential long-term, new revenue source such as a property tax levy that covers the entire ambulance service area, not just Baker City, or an ambulance service district, which would have a similar revenue source.
But either option would require voter approval, and it’s not likely that such a proposal could get on the ballot before May 2023.
As of now, Cannon said, “we just don’t have the money for it.”
The city has not had to make significant cuts in its general fund, however, despite the shortfalls in ambulance revenue, compared to its cost, over the past five years.
During that period the police department’s annual budget — the biggest in the general fund — has increased from a bit less than $2 million to $2.56 million in the current fiscal year.
The city’s beginning fund balance — in effect, its cash on hand at the start of the fiscal year — has risen from about $1.2 million in the 2018-19 fiscal year to $1.63 million in the current fiscal year.
City Councilor Dean Guyer said the Council didn’t decide to suddenly pull the rug out from beneath the county with the March 22 notice setting the Sept. 30 deadline for stopping ambulance service.
“The city is just the contractor now and we don’t even have a contract that’s signed and we haven’t been receiving the proceeds from the county,” Guyer said.
City Councilor Shane Alderson said what he had come up with if the city continued for another fiscal year with ambulance service and the current staffing in the fire department, the city would realize a loss of about $425,000 more in the general fund.
