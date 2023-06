A preliminary concept of what a new Jacksons convenience store could look like. The company has not submitted an application. The building wou…

Baker School District oversaw partial clean up

According to court documents and records from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), the Baker School District worked under the DEQ’s oversight to remove some contaminants from the Odd Fellows building in 2020.

The Odd Fellows donated the building to the school district in 2018, according to records from the Baker County Assessor’s Office. The school district then sold it to Jacksons Food Stores in July 2021. The district didn’t disclose the sales amount, according to the assessor’s office. Doug Dalton, president of the Baker Technical Institute and formerly the school district’s chief financial officer, said a draft sales agreement with Jackson’s for the building had an amount of $195,000.

The building has a current market value of $271,870, and the land’s value is $120,670, according to the assessor’s office.

The DEQ determined in 2021 that the school district finished all the work it had planned to do, under an agreement between the DEQ and school district from 2018, and the agency approved a certification of completion.

The DEQ has, however, prohibited the building from being used for housing unless the contaminated soil in the basement is removed.

A “closeout and construction completion” report by Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions Inc. of Portland, dated Jan. 28, 2021, and done on behalf of the school district, notes that the Odd Fellows building is a “brownfield” property under DEQ standards, meaning it contains toxic materials that could make it difficult to reuse the building for housing, businesses or other purposes.

According to the report, in the basement where the printing press for the Record-Courier newspaper operated for more than half a century, levels of lead, petroleum hydrocarbons and arsenic from a 2016 sample exceeded DEQ thresholds for “residential, occupational, and construction worker receptors.”

Subsurface soil samples also contained “gasoline-range petroleum hydrocarbons,” possibly from the fuel tanks from the adjacent gas station, that exceeded “vapor intrusion” levels for residential use, but not for other uses, such as construction or excavation. The property just to the south, the site of the current Jacksons food store and a gas station, has been used as a gas station since 1925, according to an environmental site assessment done in 2016. According to that assessment, DEQ determined in 1993 that the station, and its underground tanks, “have not significantly degraded groundwater quality.”

From July 2020 to November 2020, a contractor hired by the school district removed materials from the building containing asbestos and lead, including lead paint, according to the report. Workers also removed contaminated soil from the basement below the Little Bagel Shop.

Workers didn’t remove contaminated soil from the basement where the printing press was located, in part because that would require excavation around building support beams. Workers did install a concrete floor over the excavated area to prevent harmful vapor from entering the building. Subsequent air samples showed that contaminants were below levels for residential uses except for benzene, which exceeded the level for residential use but not other uses.

— Jayson Jacoby