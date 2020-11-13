The Baker City Council on Tuesday agreed to have the city borrow as much as $7.5 million from the state to pay for one of the city’s bigger public works projects in the past few decades.
Councilors approved a resolution authorizing city officials to sign a loan agreement through the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), with a 30-year repayment schedule and a 1.36% annual interest rate.
The city will use the money to pay for a new wastewater pipeline and lagoon. The agreement is for up to $8 million, but it includes a $500,000 loan repayment forgiveness, according to a written report by Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director. The city will repay the loan at a rate of about $300,000 per year.
The wastewater project has been in the works for several years. For the past several decades the city has piped treated wastewater, stored in lagoons about a mile north of town, into the nearby Powder River.
But the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality several years ago notified the city that it would have to stop that practice because the wastewater could promote algae blooms and otherwise pollute the river.
The City Council has approved as an alternative the construction of a 7-mile pipeline from the current lagoons to a site near Sunnyslope Road, east of Interstate 84, where a lagoon will be built. The treated wastewater will then be used to irrigate non-food crops.
The pipeline and new lagoon will be outside the city limits.
In June 2019 councilors voted to spend $161,000 to buy property and easements necessary for the project.
That includes the purchase of 51 acres near Sunnyslope Road where the lagoon will be built. The city bought the land from Bert and Terri Siddoway for $123,000.
The city also paid $37,900 for an easement across the Thomas Angus Ranch property, which is adjacent to the current wastewater lagoons. The new pipeline will cross the Thomas Angus Ranch land.
The city will also need to buy a temporary construction easement across property owned by Alice Schoppert. The cost is $600.
The City Council boosted wastewater bills by 12.8% in 2017 and in 2018 in preparation for the loan repayments.
The city’s wastewater bill collections rose from $1.22 million in the 2017-18 fiscal year to $1.49 million in 2018-19 and to $1.67 million in 2019-20. The wastewater fund’s working capital has increased from $1.16 million to $2.4 million.
