Baker City councilors voted unanimously Tuesday night to send a letter to Gov. Kate Brown asking the governor to consult with local residents and to consider local effects when setting COVID-19 restrictions. Councilor Jason Spriet drafted the letter after the City Council discussed the issue Feb. 23.
In the letter, Spriet wrote that Baker City’s small businesses during the pandemic “have been forced to weather this monumental obstacle with very little assistance from the state or federal government.”
Spriet wrote that city councilors feel that state restrictions “should be regularly updated with input from all Oregon residents across the state, using sound and repeatable scientific data, local medical capacity information, and a reasonable level of common sense based on the needs and desires of the local community.”
Spriet also cited the state’s 2020 goal to make Oregon “a more equitable place for every Oregon” in part by having state officials work closely with community leaders.
“We do not currently feel that this element of the framework is being realized,” Spriet wrote. “Our community is not currently being heard by our state leadership. We are asking for a seat at the table, a voice for our citizens, and an opportunity to provide input to restrictions that have a profound effect on our rural communities.”
All council members will sign the letter before it is sent to Brown.
Lodging tax work group
In other business Tuesday, councilors voted unanimously to participate in a city-county work group that will review the lodging tax system.
County Commissioner Mark Bennett proposed the six-member group, half appointed by the county and half by the City Council, during a March 3 county meeting.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten said the work group will be looking at the entire lodging tax program, which currently uses taxes paid by guests at motels and other lodging establishments for tourism promotion and economic development.
McQuisten recently suggested the city withdraw from a 2006 agreement with the county under which the county administers the tax program.
Councilors voted 4-3 on Feb. 23 to remain in that agreement.
On Tuesday McQuisten asked councilors to email her if they’re interested in serving on the work group.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• Councilors approved the 2021 capital projects plans for the city’s water, wastewater and stormwater systems, as well as the pavement management plan.
According to a staff report submitted by Public Works Director Michelle Owen, this year’s water plan focuses continuing the long-term project to replace the city’s main water supply line from the watershed to town.
For the pavement plan, the city plans to repave Washington Avenue from Clark to Birch street.
• Councilors approved the online sale of surplus items from the city’s public works department, with an amendment to remove from the surplus list fiberglass candy cane street decorations, and playground equipment.
Owen said Shelly Cutler, director of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, has offered to buy the candy canes the public works surplus, amending to take out the Christmas fiberglass candy cane decorations and playground equipment.
“The idea was to sell the candy canes so that we could afford to purchase new items for Campbell Street,” Owen said.
Councilor Joanna Dixon said she wanted to see if another park could use the playground equipment.
• The Council voted 4-3 to appoint Beverly Calder to the Public Works Advisory Committee. The other applicant was Gary Carter.
Councilors Shane Alderson, Lynette Perry, Heather Sells and Spriet voted for Calder.
Councilors Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Jr. and McQuisten voted for Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.