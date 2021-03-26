The Baker City Council on Tuesday, March 23 awarded a bid for filling cracks and applying a sealant to the main runway and a parallel taxiway at the Baker City Airport.
Road Products Inc. of Spokane, Washington, was the lowest of three bidders, at $313,290.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will pay 90% of the cost, and the Oregon Department of Aviation 9%. The city’s share, in administrative costs, will total about 1%, or about $3,130.
The other bidders are C.R. Contracting LLC of Bend ($347,738) and Idaho Lines & Sign LLC of Boise ($370,218).
According to a report to the Council from Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, the airport work will be done in late summer of 2021.
In a related matter, councilors approved an agreement with the FAA for a $13,000 grant from federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Owen told councilors the city will use the money to improve the septic drain field at the city-owned airport, and clean fuel tanks.
Last year the city received $30,000 from the federal CARES Act. The city used some of the money to plow snow this winter, and will use the remainder to patch sections of pavement at the airport this summer.
In other business Tuesday:
• Jeff Nelson, with the Blue Mountain Community College’s Small Business Development Center, gave a presentation to councilors about the Center.
• Councilors discussed a proposal to change the city golf board from five members to seven.
Lyle Kuckenbecker, a current board member, said he’s in favor of making the change.
