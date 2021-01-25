The Baker City Council will decide Tuesday evening whether to award a bid for one of the city’s more expensive public works projects in the past couple of decades.
Councilors could approve a $5.57 million contract to Gyllenberg Construction of Baker City for building a new pipeline to move treated wastewater to a new storage lagoon northeast of town.
Gyllenberg Construction was the low bidder among 10 qualified bids the city received for the project, according to a staff report to councilors from Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director.
Councilors meet at 7 o’clock at City Hall, 1655 First St.
Awarding a bid for construction is the next major step in a project that dates back several years.
Since the early 1960s the city has piped its wastewater to a complex of four lagoons about a mile north of town. The city adds chlorine to the wastewater to kill bacteria, then uses sulfur dioxide to remove the chlorine before the wastewater is released into the nearby Powder River.
But several years ago the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) told city officials that the agency would eventually prohibit the city from piping wastewater into the river because the water could promote algae blooms and otherwise pollute the river.
City officials considered several alternatives but settled on the current plan that includes building a new pipeline and lagoon. In 2017, the city entered into a Mutual Agreement and Order (MAO) with DEQ that required the city to pursue a modification to the wastewater treatment process.
The new pipeline will extend about 7 miles, boring beneath both the Powder River and Interstate 84. The lagoon will be built near Sunnyslope Road and Lee Lane, northeast of the Baker City Airport.
The lagoon will be built on a 51-acre property the city bought in 2019 for $123,000.
The city also paid $37,900 for an easement across another property that the pipeline will cross.
In November 2020 the City Council agreed to have the city borrow as much as $7.5 million from the state to pay for the wastewater project. The city will repay the loan over 30 years with a 1.36% annual interest rate. Annual payments would be about $300,000.
The loan agreement is for up to $8 million, but Owen said the program includes a loan forgiveness of $500,000, so the maximum the city would actually borrow and finance is $7.5 million.
Based on the bid amount from Gyllenberg Construction, the city likely won’t need to borrow the full amount.
The nine other bids ranged from $5.68 million to $7.82 million. The project was advertised in December, and bids were opened Jan. 19.
Previous City Councils increased wastewater rates in 2017 and 2018 to boost the city’s reserves in preparation for repaying the loan, which city officials knew would be necessary to pay for the project.
The city’s wastewater bill collections rose from $1.22 million in the 2017-18 fiscal year to $1.49 million in 2018-19 and to $1.67 million in 2019-20. The wastewater fund’s working capital has increased from $1.16 million to $2.4 million.
In her report to councilors for this evening’s meeting, Owen wrote that the city will propose another rate hike to start July 1, 2021.
The contractor will have about one year to do the work, according to Owen’s report.
In other business on the agenda for this evening’s meeting, councilors will:
• consider a request from residents of Fairway Drive, in south Baker City near the Quail Ridge Golf Course, to accept the private street as a public street.
In a report to councilors, Owen recommends they reject the request, citing, among other factors, that the street, built in 1999 to access the Fairway Heights subdivision, was not built to city standards. The street, although in good shape, is narrower than city standards, Owen wrote.
If the city accepted the street as a public right of way, the city would need to install one or two streetlights, at an estimated cost of $2,000 to $5,000, and repair a section of a stormwater drain pipe for an estimated $1,500.
The U-shaped street, which connects to Indiana Avenue, accesses about 13 homes.
