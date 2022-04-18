The Baker City Council and Baker County Commissioners will have a joint meeting on Wednesday, April 20, to discuss the ambulance situation that affects both the city and much of the rest of the county.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Courthouse, 1995 Third St. Residents can attend in person or watch the meeting on Zoom. For the link, go to www.bakercounty.org/online/meetings.html.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the notice the City Council sent to the county on March 22, stating that the city intended to cease ambulance service through the fire department on Sept. 30, 2022.
The city fire department provides ambulance service to an area that includes Baker City and about two-thirds of the rest of the county outside the city limits.
Under Oregon law, Baker County is responsible for choosing ambulance providers in that area, and three others in the county. The other three are in the Richland, Halfway and Huntington areas.
If Baker City does cease ambulance services, the county would have to find a new provider, likely a private ambulance company.
City Councilor Shane Alderson, who has been calling for a joint meeting with county commissioners, said he’s pleased that the meeting has been set.
County Commissioner Bruce Nichols agreed.
“I’m very glad that it’s happening,” Nichols said.
He said he’d like to be able to reach an agreement on a one-year contract to maintain the city fire department as the ambulance service provider, giving both the city and county time to try to figure out a potential long-term solution.
County commissioners last week discussed a request for proposals from prospective ambulance companies.
Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon has told councilors that he doesn’t believe the city can continue to operate ambulances because the cost to do so exceeds the revenue the city collects from ambulance bills.
The city projects that the gap will total about $581,000 for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2022, but that the shortfall will increase to almost $1.2 million for the following fiscal year and continue to increase after that.
Ambulance runs account for 80% to 85% of the fire department’s calls — fires are comparatively uncommon.
If the city were to cease ambulance operations Sept. 30, the city would need to reduce the number of budgeted firefighter/paramedics working a regular shift from 12 to six.
The union that represents those workers contends, in a letter that City Councilor Shane Alderson read during the Council’s April 12 meeting, that “The decision to possibly end the (ambulance) transport comes at a tremendous risk and cost to the residents who have relied on the Baker City Firefighters for many years.”
Baker County, which is contributing $100,000 to Baker City for ambulance services during the current fiscal year, recently offered to increase the amount to $150,000 for the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2022.
Cannon told councilors he doesn’t believe that a $150,000 county contribution is sufficient to enable the city to continue operating ambulances.
