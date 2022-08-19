The roster of potential candidates for Baker City Council is growing.
As of Friday morning, Aug. 19, 10 people had at least expressed an interest in running in the Nov. 8 election, City Recorder Dallas Brockett said.
The roster of potential candidates for Baker City Council is growing.
As of Friday morning, Aug. 19, 10 people had at least expressed an interest in running in the Nov. 8 election, City Recorder Dallas Brockett said.
The deadline to file as a candidate, including submitting at least 46 signatures from registered voters who live within the city limits, was 5 p.m. on Friday.
As of 9:30 a.m. on Friday, the county clerk’s office had verified signatures for two candidates — incumbent Dean Guyer, and Katie LaFavor, Brockett said.
Another incumbent, Kenyon Damschen, had submitted his signatures.
The other potential candidates are incumbent Johnny Waggoner Sr., along with Ed Traverso, Joe Johnson, Donald Cody, Bev Calder and Ray Duman.
Brockett said one other possible candidate had expressed an interest but had not returned her packet as of Friday morning. He didn’t have that person’s name.
Although the deadline to submit signatures was 5 p.m. on Friday, the signatures don’t have to be verified by that deadline, Brockett said. But prospective candidates won’t have a chance to gather additional signatures if the petitions they turned in Friday fall short.
Brockett said the city council in 2020 passed a resolution that allowed candidates that year to pay a filing fee in lieu of gathering signatures — a change intended to reduce close contacts during the pandemic.
That resolution has since expired, though, so candidates this year must meet the signature requirement, Brockett said.
The city council is working on a resolution that would reinstate the filing fee option for future elections, he said.
Four of the seven positions on the council will be up
for election. Those positions are held now by Joanna Dixon, Waggoner, Guyer
and Damschen.
The three other Baker City councilors — Kerry McQuisten, Shane Alderson and Jason Spriet — are serving terms that continue through the
end of 2024. All three were elected to four-year terms in November 2020.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.