The Baker City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to table a proposed resolution that would have given pay raises to seven city employees.
Mayor Loran Joseph and Councilor Randy Schiewe were at City Hall, while the five other councilors participated remotely via Zoom.
Councilors expressed concern about approving the salary raises to some nonunion employees when it’s not clear how much revenue the city will lose due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think absolutely all the budgetary stuff needs to be tabled until after the state revenue forecast on May 20th,” Councilor Doni Bruland said. “Because up until that point, we have no idea how much we’re losing.”
Oregon’s economist will release a state revenue forecast on May 20.
The city receives money from several state sources, including gas, cigarette and liquor taxes.
“I would really hate to put this raise in this year, I think it’s something we should look at a year from now when we’re healthier,” Councilor Lynette Perry said.
Councilor Arvid Andersen agreed.
“I think we need to tap on the brakes and table this request at this time,” Andersen said.
Resident Rusty Little, who also attended the meeting at City Hall, urged councilors to eschew pay raises at a time when many city businesses are closed and hundreds have lost their jobs.
Since March 15 more than 550 Baker County residents have filed for unemployment benefits, according to the Oregon Employment Division. That’s about 10% of the county’s nonfarm workforce. Almost 60% of the county’s residents live in Baker City.
“People are in kind of a really sad state of affairs for money,” Little said. “I think we really need to take a step way back from (pay raises).”
The proposed resolution would make the city’s 15 nonunion workers, including the police and fire chiefs, public works and finance directors and several other supervisors, eligible for 2% raises after 10 and 15 years of consecutive employment at the city, and a 4% raise after 20 years.
Currently, nonunion workers are eligible for a 2% raise after 20 years.
“It is extremely beneficial for the City of Baker City to have long term employees that have institutional knowledge and have shown dedication and loyalty,” Robin Nudd, the city’s human resources manager, wrote in a report to councilors. “In order to recognize these employees, employers often develop a longevity incentive program.”
Councilors also tabled a proposal to have city staff do a pay equity and salary compensation study for nonunion employees and submit it to the City Council in January 2021.
The city hasn’t changed the salary schedule for nonunion workers since 2014. The schedule includes five yearly step pay increases that employees can earn depending on their performance. The pay hikes are 2% for the first three steps and 4% for the latter two steps.
Employees who reach the top of the salary schedule can potentially earn 2% merit pay increases as well.
Bruland, again citing the state’s May 20 revenue forecast, suggested, and councilors unanimously agreed, to delay budget board meetings until the first week in June.
The city’s fiscal year ends June 30, and the city is required by state law to adopt a budget before then.
In other business Tuesday, the Council:
• Approved a resolution closing the Court Avenue Plaza Wednesdays from noon to 7 p.m. from June 3 to Oct. 14 for the Baker City Farmers Market.
Nudd said the Farmers Market board has agreed to comply with CDC guidelines related to the coronavirus.
• Heard from City Manager Fred Warner Jr. about the county’s proposal to begin reopening the local economy. The county sent the proposal to the governor’s office April 24.
Warner said city officials will discuss expanding the space on sidewalks around restaurants, and possibly closing sections of some side streets, to allow more outdoor seating and make it easier to follow social distancing.
“The county does believe that we might be able to open the restaurants a little quicker if we offer a larger outdoor seating arrangement for restaurants,” Warner said.
Warner said he will be contacting business owners and bring what he learns to the Council.
• Appointed Jason Bland to the budget board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.