Baker City voters could get a chance to say whether or not they support the possibility of creating a “quiet zone” for freight trains within the city limits.
But probably not for almost a year.
The Baker City Council discussed the topic, which has a history dating back close to two decades, during its regular meeting Tuesday, June 8.
Councilors didn’t make any motions about a quiet zone.
But Mayor Kerry McQuisten said her preference is to put the issue on the May 2022 ballot to gauge the level of residents’ interest.
The ballot measure, regardless of the result, wouldn’t commit the city to applying with the Federal Railroad Administration for a quiet zone.
“I just can’t see how either side could have a problem with it going on the ballot because both sides of this argument think that the community wants what they want and they think what their opinion is is best for the community,” McQuisten said. “So if both sides think that, why not toss it out there?”
She said she’s committed to complying with the will of the voters, and if a majority of voters favor the city applying for a quiet zone, she would support that.
A local group, Neighbors for a Safer, Quieter and Healthier Baker City, in 2019 submitted to the city council a petition signed by more than 230 people who support the city pursuing a quiet zone.
“This group is very passionate but I’m hearing from others in town who are just as passionately against this,” McQuisten said. “And I’m probably hearing from more of those folks probably because they are coming to me in grocery stores, on Facebook, and not coming here to speak. I’m very aware the community is divided and they are very divided.”
Councilor Joanna Dixon said that although there will always be sources of noise, she is sympathetic about South Baker Intermediate, which is beside the railroad tracks.
“Maybe that would be the one place in town that we do put these barriers they’re talking about and the quiet zone from that point on,” Dixon said.
To qualify for a quiet zone, the city would need to upgrade the safety barriers at public railroad crossings, to ensure vehicles couldn’t reach the tracks when a train is in the area.
Train engineers could still sound their horns when they determined that was necessary, if a vehicle was on the tracks or in other emergencies. About 24 trains per day pass through Baker City.
Councilor Lynette Perry suggested the city schedule a town hall meeting to allow people to voice their opinions prior to an election.
“I think that would be the best way to handle it,” Perry said.
Five residents attended Tuesday’s meeting to express their support for a quiet zone, and for the safety improvements to existing railroad crossings that would be required — Eric Layton, Peter Fargo, Suzanne Fouty, Bev Calder and Dick Haynes.
Layton, who is a member of Neighbors for a Safer, Quieter and Healthier Baker City, asked the council to delay any action on the matter until the group has made a presentation.
“We feel that we have a very compelling case. But we haven’t been able to discuss this with you guys (council), we haven’t been able to share the opportunities and concerns with you and we’d like to do that before this goes to a ballot measure,” Layton said.
He pointed out that both Pendleton and La Grande have quiet zones. La Grande’s quiet zone was approved in 2020.
Fargo, also a member of the group, said his children are due to attend South Baker Intermediate, and “the train just roars through there.”
“We found studies that very clearly indicate a difference in the ability of kids to advance and to learn and grow when exposed to noise of that intensity,” Fargo said. “In fact, kids that are on one side of the school that are exposed to the loud noises often fall a year behind over the course of elementary. So that was really concerning for me as a parent.”
Fouty said she lives a block from the train tracks and depending on who is driving the train, it may be just one “continuous ring.”
“Other cities have created quiet zones with health and learning benefits to individuals and economic benefits to businesses,” Fouty said.
Calder said she was a city council member when the council first discussed the idea of a quiet zone around 2001.
At the time, estimates for the cost of crossing improvements was around $500,000.
When the city put the issue on the ballot in May 2002, 82% of voters opposed the city pursuing a quiet zone.
But Calder pointed out that La Grande, which like Baker City has five public crossings, spent about $200,000.
The group promoting a quiet zone in Baker City has expressed its willingness to spur fundraising for the crossing improvements.
“I think that’s the opportunity that we have now, because you have this incredibly active, very committed group of volunteers that brought this up again and have been working so diligently to inform the people and to work with the city and now the costs are radically different,” Calder said. “You have an opportunity here with this volunteer group that wants to do something that is not only beneficial for our peers, it raises property values, it increases livability in areas that we need more livability.”
Haynes said he has “rarely if ever seen so much support and harmony from the community for a project.”
He noted that in November 2019, when the city council voted 6-0 to file a notice of intent to apply for a quiet zone (an action that doesn’t obligate the city to take any further action), more than 50 people attended the meeting to support a quiet zone.
