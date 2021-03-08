The Baker City Council is planning to send a letter to Gov. Kate Brown asking the governor to consider opinions from local residents when the state is imposing COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and other activities.
Councilors discussed the issue during their meeting on Feb. 23.
They asked Councilor Jason Spriet to draft a letter to the governor for the full Council to review.
Councilors will talk about Spriet’s draft letter during their regular meeting this evening, March 9, at City Hall, 1655 First St. The meeting starts at 7 o’clock.
Spriet’s draft letter notes that in 2020 the state “Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion was directed to make Oregon a more equitable place for every Oregonian.”
He goes on to write that one element of that strategy was to have state officials work with community leaders in making decisions.
“We do not currently feel that this element of the framework is being realized,” Spriet wrote. “Our community is not currently being heard by our state leadership. We are asking for a seat at the table, a voice for our citizens, and an opportunity to provide input to restrictions that have a profound effect on our rural communities.”
Spriet describes the harmful effects the pandemic and its restrictions have had on Baker City’s small businesses, writing that they “have been forced to weather this monumental obstacle with very little assistance from the state or federal government. Regardless, our community has adapted a great deal to business and life with every changing restrictions, closures, and uncertainty.”
Spriet noted that business owners in rural areas are not as capable of withstanding the sorts of restrictions that the state has imposed during the pandemic.
“As a result, they do not have the capital to survive long periods of shutdowns that keep their doors closed to their valuable customers,” Spriet wrote. “While some have been able to take advantage of the small amounts of state and federal assistance, it is not nearly enough to survive and keep workers employed. The unfortunate result for many of our local family owned businesses has been permanently shutting the doors, and service workers turning to state assistance or being forced to leave to find work.”
