Baker City’s public works director recommends the City Council hire a forestry consultant to design a timber sale on city-owned property near Goodrich Creek in the Elkhorn Mountains about 10 miles northwest of town.
In a report to councilors for their meeting this evening, Aug. 24, Michelle Owen proposes a five-year contract with Lane Parry Forestry Consulting of Baker City.
The city would pay the company based on the scope of specific projects yet to be determined.
Councilors will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
In her report, Owen wrote that the city has previously contracted with Lane Parry Forestry Consulting (LPFC), but that contract has expired.
“The LPFC team has a good track record with the City and excellent knowledge of city-owned forested property,” Owen wrote.
The first project the city is proposing under the new contract is a timber sale on the city’s 102-acre property that includes the site where water from Goodrich Creek is diverted into the city’s water supply pipeline.
The water comes from Goodrich Lake, a natural lake high in the Elkhorns that is one of the city’s two supplementary sources of water.
The Goodrich Creek property was last logged during the winter of 2002-03, according to Owen’s report.
The city advertised a Request for Proposals for forestry consulting in July and received only one response — from Lane Parry — by the Aug. 12 deadline.
Owen wrote that Parry’s proposal meets all the city’s requirements. She proposes a five-year contract with the option to renew for two additional five-year terms.
“Forest health and evaluation is a long-term commitment and having the ability for one primary consultant to manage the lands for several years will be advantageous to the City and the forest,” Owen wrote in her report to councilors.
Lane Parry Forestry Consulting, in its proposal, estimates that logging on the Goodrich Creek property would yield a net profit to the city’s water department of $50,000 to $65,000. Consulting fees for the project are estimated at $8,850.
If councilors approve the contract, “a more complete evaluation of the project” would happen, Owen wrote.
Over the past few years, city officials have been discussing a much larger forestry project that, like the proposed logging at Goodrich Creek, would be designed to thin crowded forests and reduce the risk of a large wildfire.
The larger project is in the city’s 10,000-acre watershed, which starts at Goodrich Creek and runs south for several miles along the east slopes of the Elkhorns to Elk Creek.
The watershed, which is public land managed by the U.S. Forest Service, includes the streams and springs from which the city gets most of its drinking water.
Owen noted in her report to councilors that logging in the watershed, which is closed to public access and has few roads, would be more complicated since the land “has far greater restrictions than the city-owned Goodrich property.”
In other business during tonight’s meeting, councilors will:
• Consider applying for a grant from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development to have a housing production strategies report written.
As a newly designed “medium-sized” city due to exceeding 10,000 population in the 2020 U.S. Census — the city’s official population is 10,099 — the city is required by Oregon law to adopt a housing production strategy by Dec. 31, 2023, according to a letter to councilors from Holly Kerns, director of the Baker City/County Planning Department.
The Planning Department would hire a consultant to craft the housing production strategy, Kerns wrote. This would include open houses and a community survey that solicits comments from city residents about housing needs and how to address them.
• Discuss new state mandates requiring face masks to be worn in indoor public spaces, including Baker City Hall, and requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
In a report to councilors, City Manager Jon Cannon wrote that the vaccination requirement applies to the Baker City Fire Department, where firefighters also work as paramedics, operating the city’s ambulances.
• Discuss Baker County’s Request for Proposals for operating a visitors center in Baker City.
Councilors are slated to meet with county commissioners to discuss the topic on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Baker County Event Center, 2600 East St.
• Appoint a member to the city golf board.
