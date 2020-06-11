The Baker City Council preceded its regular meeting Tuesday with an executive session, closed to the public, to discuss labor negotiations with the union representing Baker City Police officers.
The city’s current 3-year contract with the union expires June 30.
City Manager Fred Warner Jr. told councilors he would bring a proposed new contract, also for 3 years, for councilors to consider during their June 23 meeting.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, councilors approved a proclamation expressing their support for local police.
Mayor Loran Joseph read the proclamation (complete text in breakout box with this story).
Joseph said he and Councilor Arvid Andersen spoke last week and based on the protests happening in town and nationwide, they “wanted to make sure that our police staff understand where we stand with them.”
In other business Tuesday, Andersen asked Warner whether he still plans to retire at the end of 2020. Warner said he does plan to retire.
Joseph will be working with Robin Nudd, the city’s human resources director, on the recruitment process.
Police Chief Ray Duman said he’s working with New Directions Northwest and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Parole and Probation to secure a grant for a stabilization unit for individuals with drug, alcohol, and mental health needs.
“This is actually pretty exciting because the people in this community have had mental health issues we deal with continually,” said Duman. “And is the judicial system the right place for them? Probably not. In fact, it’s not.”
