The Baker City Council during its meeting this evening will discuss options for buying the new ambulance included in this year’s budget.
Councilors will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St. Council chambers will be open to the public, but due to COVID-19 the number of audience members will be limited. More information is available by calling Katie LaFavor at 541-524-2033.
The city budgeted $180,000 for the ambulance purchase during the fiscal year that started July 1.
In a report to councilors, Fire Chief Sean Lee wrote that the department initially planned to buy a new ambulance to replace one that had been loaned to the city by the Halfway/Oxbow ambulance district.
But Lee wrote that the city recently learned that a different Baker City ambulance — one that the department uses much more often than the loaned ambulance — needs a new engine, at an estimated cost of $22,418.
Lee recommends the City Council approve the purchase of a new four-wheel drive ambulance, on a Ford F-350 chassis, from Braun Northwest in Washington state. The vehicle, which is the same configuration as the current ambulance, would be available in a few weeks, Lee wrote.
In an interview Monday, Lee said the new ambulance from Braun Northwest would have a different Ford diesel engine than the one in the current Baker City ambulance.
The older engine has been prone to problems, Lee said.
Although the loaned ambulance from Halfway/Oxbow has that same engine, Lee said it has proved reliable so far, and the department uses it only when its other vehicles are already on a call.
“We don’t drive it much,” Lee said.
In his written report to councilors, Lee noted that in addition to the ambulance, the city will need to buy a new gurney to be used with the ambulance, as the current gurney used with the existing ambulance is worn out.
He recommends the city buy a Stryker Performance load gurney for $19,749.
With the cost of radios, painting of logos and miscellaneous expenses, Lee said the total cost of ambulance and gurney would be about $9,000 over the $180,000 the city budgeted for the purchase.
If councilors don’t want to exceed that amount, Lee wrote, another option is to buy a new Ford F-450 chassis and mount the ambulance box from the existing ambulance. That would cost an estimated $126,000, he wrote.
In other business Tuesday, councilors will consider awarding a bid for a project later this year to install a sealer inside sewer pipes to prevent leaks.
The city has hired a contractor each year for almost a decade to treat sections of sewer pipe with a process known as “cured in place pipe” rehabilitation.
The public works department recommends the city hire Planned and Engineer Construction of Helena, Montana, which bid $125,000 to install the sealer in about 1,800 feet of sewer pipes along sections of Tracy, Seventh and Eighth streets, as well as one alley. That was the lowest of four bids the city received.
The city has hired the company for eight previous projects of the same type.
