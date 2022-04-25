The Baker City Council will consider approving a three-year contract with the largest of the city’s three labor unions on Tuesday, April 26.
The Council meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
The current contract with the Baker City Employees Association expires June 30, 2022. The union represents about 40 of the city’s approximately 75 employees, most of them in the public works department.
The proposed contract calls for salary increases between 3% and 5% each year, the actual amount based on the federal Consumer Price Index.
The city has two other unions. One represents most police officers, the other represents most firefighters.
In other business during Tuesday’s meeting, councilors are slated to:
• Discuss the process of putting on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot a measure asking city voters whether or not they support the city applying for a railroad quiet zone.
The Council voted 4-2 during its April 12 meeting to ask the city staff to prepare such a measure.
That decision reversed the Council’s 4-3 vote on Jan. 25 to apply for a quiet zone.
Heather Sells, one of the four councilors who voted for the motion to pursue a quiet zone, subsequently resigned because she moved outside the city limits and was no longer eligible to serve.
Kenyon Damschen, who was appointed by the remaining councilors to replace Sells, voted in favor of Joanna Dixon’s April 12 motion to take the quiet zone issue to voters.
In a staff report for the April 26 meeting, City Recorder Dallas Brockett outlines the process for putting a measure on the ballot, including writing the measure title and publishing a legal notice in the newspaper.
Any registered voter can contest the measure title by petitioning Baker County Circuit Court.
The deadline to qualify for the Nov. 8 election is Sept. 7.
• Discuss and potentially approve the first and second readings of an ordinance limiting where and when people can camp in parks and other public property.
Police Chief Ty Duby proposed the ordinance as a way to potentially curb issues related to homeless people staying on public property.
The ordinance states, in part: “It shall be unlawful for any person to set up tents or any other temporary shelter or to use house trailers, campers or automobiles for the purpose of overnight camping in any city park, nor shall any person remain in any city park after closing hours; provided, however, organized youth groups under competent adult supervision may be permitted overnight camping privileges.”
The ordinance prohibits camping on public property between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily.
The ordinance defines parks as including the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway. The ordinance also prohibits camping in several other specific public properties, including within 150 feet of any school, preschool or childcare center, or at the Baker Heritage Museum at 2480 Grove St., the Baker County Courthouse, Sam-O Swim Center, the YMCA gym on Church Street and the YMCA Fitness Center on Pocahontas Road.
The ordinance also states that if someone is living in a vehicle, it must be moved at least every 24 hours and for at least the distance of a city block.
The ordinance applies only to public property; people are not allowed to camp on someone else’s private property regardless of the zone.
• Hear a presentation from an official from the Baker 5J School District about the district’s plan to use an unopened section of Fifth Street, just south of Grace Street near South Baker Intermediate School, as a bus lane. Councilors could approve the installation of stop signs at Fourth and Grace streets, for southbound traffic on Fourth Street and eastbound traffic on Grace Street. That’s the intersection where buses would turn right from Fourth Street onto Grace Street. Buses would no longer load and unload along Grace Street on the north side of the school.
• A possible discussion on offers the city has received to sell property in the Elkhorn View Industrial Park in northwest Baker City.
• Approve a proclamation designating May 27 as Poppy Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.