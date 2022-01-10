Sorry, an error occurred.
The Baker City Council will discuss the crisis with long lines at local pharmacies during its regular meeting Tuesday evening, Jan. 11.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
Councilors talked about the situation during their Dec. 14 meeting.
Dean Guyer, who was appointed during that meeting to fill the one vacancy on the seven-member Council, volunteered to gather information to bring back to his colleagues.
“The information that I did gather is going to be generic,” Guyer said on Monday morning, Jan. 10. “The reason it is going to be generic is because I was asked that I not quote anybody.”
Also on the Council’s agenda is the issue of DoorDash, a food delivery service, operating in Baker City and its potential effect on the city’s licensed taxi company.
According to the packet for councilors for the meeting, the city’s attorney “indicated he does not believe state statute nor city code regulate DoorDash services.”
During the Dec. 15 meeting, David Sanders, owner of Elkhorn Taxi, expressed his concern about DoorDash hurting his and other small businesses.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten asked to add the matter to the agenda for the Jan. 11 meeting.
