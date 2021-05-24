The Baker City Council during its meeting this evening will consider approving a resolution declaring the city a Second Amendment sanctuary.
City Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr. introduced the resolution, which has been reviewed by the city attorney and City Manager Jon Cannon. Councilors will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
The one-page resolution includes a clause that reads: “The Baker City Council does hereby oppose the enactment of any legislation that would infringe upon the rights of the People to keep and bear arms and consider such laws to be unconstitutional and beyond lawful legislative authority.”
The resolution goes on to express city residents’ support for “the Baker City Police Department, and additionally, specifically to exercise sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen any unconstitutional laws.”
The resolution also states that the “Baker City Council will not appropriate any funds for any enforcement of unconstitutional laws against the People of Baker City.”
The proposed resolution is similar to the “Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance” that Baker County voters approved in November 2018 with 5,432 votes in favor and 2,736 opposed.
The county ordinance states that county government can’t use public money or facilities to enforce any law or regulations that “infringe on the right of the People to keep and bear arms.”
Also on the agenda for this evening’s meeting:
Request to pave section of Indiana Avenue
The request was made in a letter to Mayor Kerry McQuisten, dated March 26, signed by Gary McManus. He is the chairman of the homeowners association for a subdivision that includes ten lots and eight homes west of the intersection of Reservoir Road and Indiana Avenue. That’s in the southwest corner of the city, near the city’s water reservoir.
In his letter, McManus writes that this short section of street “used to be paved but gradually deteriorated over the years. Pot holes developed and were never filled in properly till they finally became very large.”
McManus writes that members of the homeowners association “would appreciate it if Baker City would pave this short section of the west end of Indiana Avenue.”
In a staff report to councilors, Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, writes that when the city approved Scenic Vista subdivision about 20 years ago, the city allowed the developer to chip seal rather than pave the section of Indiana Avenue that accesses homes and lots along Boulder Drive and Scenic Vista Court.
The homes along Boulder Drive are the ones that McManus mentioned in his letter to the city.
The chip seal, Owen wrote, “did not hold up very well over time.”
Rather than leave the street as it was, the city converted it back to a gravel street and has paid to apply dust treatment the past couple years, Owen wrote.
In her report to councilors, Owen suggests two paving options. One is to build the approximately 480-foot section of street to fully city standards, including base rock, for a rough estimate of $210,000. The second option is to apply two layers of asphalt, of two inches each, atop the existing gravel street, for an estimated cost of $50,000.
In either case, Owen said, the city proposes that property owners in the area would pay the cost through what’s known as a Local Improvement District.
That district could potentially include 26 parcels, including the ones along Boulder Drive, which is north of Indiana Avenue, as well as more than a dozen parcels south of the street.
Local Improvement Districts can be formed only if the owners of at least one-third of the properties involved support the proposal.
Additional cost to wastewater project contract
Councilors will consider a change order to the city’s contract with Gyllenberg Construction for a $5.7 million project to build a new wastewater lagoon. The change order is for $150,000.
The cause for the request, according to a report to councilors from Owen, is a series of February storms in the Gulf Coast region that closed petrochemical plants and led to an increase in the cost of vinyl that will be used to line the lagoon.
