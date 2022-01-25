The Baker City Council approved by a 4-3 vote tonight a proposal from Councilor Dean Guyer to have the city apply for a train quiet zone. The proposal is contingent on a local group raising the estimated $150,000 to make safety improvements to five railroad crossings in the city, which is required to qualify for a quiet zone through the Federal Railroad Administration.
Guyer and Councilors Shane Alderson, Heather Sells and Jason Spriet voted for the motion. Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Johnny Waggoner Sr. and Joanna Dixon voted no.
In a quiet zone — a designation both La Grande and Pendleton have, two of 13 quiet zones in Oregon — freight trains are not required to sound their whistles when approaching a street crossing.
Train crews would still trigger their warning whistles at their discretion — if, for instance, they saw a vehicle or pedestrian on or near the tracks.
Guyer, in his proposal on the agenda for tonight's meeting, writes that although city staff could work on aspects of the quiet zone project as part of their normal work, money raised by the citizens group would be used “exclusively” to pay for crossing improvements.
The city could also sponsor grant applications promoted by the group.
Under Guyer’s proposal, the Council would direct the city staff to make the quiet zone a priority for 2022-23, and to make the safety improvements at crossings “when sufficient external funds are available.”
