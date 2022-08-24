A former Baker City Fire Department employee still wants to give city voters a chance to recall at least six of the seven city councilors, and possibly all seven, for not blocking City Manager Jonathan Cannon’s proposal to remove ambulance service from the department’s duties and cut its workforce.
Casey Husk, who resigned his Baker City position earlier this summer and now works for the Hermiston Fire Department, said he’s been busy with training for his new job over the past month or so.
But Husk said he still intends to try to gather sufficient signatures from registered voters to force a recall election later this year.
About 50 people attended a meeting that Husk scheduled July 14 at the Baker Community Events Center where he explained that he hopes to have councilors recalled and replaced with councilors who would fire city manager Jonathan Cannon.
Cannon, who has worked as city manager since January 2021, initially proposed in late March 2022 that the city end its ambulance service.
Councilors talked about the situation during several meetings, but they didn’t block Cannon’s proposal.
Baker County commissioners, who under Oregon law are responsible for ensuring ambulance service within the county, on June 8 voted to hire Metro West Ambulance of Hillsboro to replace the city fire department.
Baker City has continued to staff an ambulance, but it is called out only when Metro West’s ambulance is already on a call.
The city will cease ambulance service Sept. 30.
The city is also reducing its fire department staffing from 16.25 full-time equivalents during the fiscal year that ended June 30, to 10.5 for the current fiscal year.
Husk contends that Cannon deserves to be fired for what he has described as the “destruction of the fire department.”
Husk disputes Cannon’s contention that the city couldn’t afford to continue operating ambulances.
“Fundamentally, the reason why I’m here is because I believe a wrong was done to our community,” Husk said during the July 14 meeting.
Although Husk contends Cannon “misled and manipulated” city councilors, voters don’t have any direct say in who serves as city manager.
Only the seven city councilors, per the city charter, have the authority to hire, or fire, a city manager.
According to Oregon law, elected officials can be recalled only after they’ve served at least six months. One of the seven councilors, Kenyon Damschen, was appointed in March 2022 and won’t reach the six-month threshold until Sept. 22.
Based on the timelines under Oregon election law regarding recalls, however, and on Husk’s progress, it’s almost certain that a recall election, if it happened, wouldn’t be scheduled before Sept. 22.
The six other councilors have been in office for at least six months.
Three of the six — Joanna Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Sr. and Dean Guyer — are serving terms that end Dec. 31, 2022. Waggoner and Guyer plan to seek reelection in the Nov. 8 election, as does Damschen.
The three other councilors — Kerry McQuisten, Shane Alderson and Jason Spriet — are serving terms that continue through the end of 2024. All three were elected to four-year terms in November 2020.
Husk said on Friday, Aug. 19 that he hopes to have recall petitions ready soon so he and others can try to gather the signatures required.
He would need 680 verified signatures from city residents who are registered voters for each councilor. A separate petition with at least that many signatures would be required for each councilor, although voters could sign multiple petitions.
Husk said that in addition to his work obligations in Hermiston, he has to set up a finance committee and bank account for the recall, as Oregon law requires.
If Husk can gather sufficient signatures, within five days of the petition being approved, the affected councilors could either choose to resign or file a written statement, of 200 words or less, explaining why they choose not to resign.
For councilors who don’t resign, a recall election must be scheduled within 35 days.
Recall ballots would include both Husk’s written statement for why he believes the councilor should be recalled, and the councilor’s written response.
Husk encourages people interested in helping with the recall effort to call him at 541-350-0325.
