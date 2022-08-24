Casey Husk presenting

Former Baker City firefighter Casey Husk speaks during a meeting on July 14, 2022, where he tried to enlist support for a campaign to seek recalls against city councilors and, ultimately, the firing of City Manager Jonathan Cannon. 

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald

A former Baker City Fire Department employee still wants to give city voters a chance to recall at least six of the seven city councilors, and possibly all seven, for not blocking City Manager Jonathan Cannon’s proposal to remove ambulance service from the department’s duties and cut its workforce.

Casey Husk, who resigned his Baker City position earlier this summer and now works for the Hermiston Fire Department, said he’s been busy with training for his new job over the past month or so.

