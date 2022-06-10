City Councilors react to county’s ambulance decision
Baker County Commissioners approved at their special meeting Wednesday morning to go with the Ambulance Service Area (ASA) Request for Proposal (RFP) committee’s recommendation to pursue a contract with Metro West out of Hillsboro for ambulance services.
This follows the Baker City Council’s decision in March to end their ambulance services citing financial issues.
City Councilors offered their thoughts and reactions to the decision.
Joanna Dixon
“After reviewing the two proposals the county received, I think Metro West will do an outstanding job of serving the citizens of Baker City and Baker County. I don’t believe the city will end ambulance service any sooner than Sept. 30, with Metro West planning to take over October 1.
“I am very confident that the staffing recommendations from Chief Lee will be adequate for city residents. It has been based on staffing examples from other fire departments with populations similar to Baker City.”
Johnny Waggoner Sr.
“Well it’s bittersweet to me. I loved having local EMT’s because it was more personal in my opinion. I’m glad the county got a experienced provider. I’m hopeful it will save the county taxpayers some tax money as well. I will not vote to suspend any ambulance service unless we don’t have staff to do so, or the county has a contractor in place.”
Shane Alderson
“MetroWest, I think they have been in business for a long time. I think they are an adequate EMS company. I think the way we operate in the field will change. And our firefighters will have to get used to a non-dual role application in the field. But I think they are adequate for our needs here. I do have staffing concerns with the fire department, not so much the idea of the staffing but if we have more people leave or we get too many people out sick at one time, I think we could have a shortfall in an event like that. So that has me concerned.
“As far as the September 30 date, I would assume the county commissioners would allow us to run to that but maybe not, I’m not privy to that. I think there’s another meeting coming up on the county’s side. So, I don’t know. We might be out of it sooner. And then as we have firefighter paramedics leave, that might speed up the end date.”
