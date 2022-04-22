Baker City Council members and Baker County commissioners met Wednesday evening, April 20, to discuss the ambulance crisis, but without reaching any conclusions about a potential solution.
City Councilor Dean Guyer said the two-hour meeting at the Courthouse basically confirmed for him that neither the city nor the county can afford to fully make up the difference between what the city spends to operate ambulances and what it collects from bills.
The city estimates that shortfall will be about $581,000 for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2022.
The annual gap between what the city spends to operate ambulances, and what it collects from bills, averaged about $731,000 for the previous five fiscal years.
The situation, along with projections that the shortfall could surpass $1 million annual beginning with the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2022, prompted City Manager Jonathan Cannon to recommend that councilors, during their March 22 meeting, send a notice to Baker County that the city planned to end its ambulance service Sept. 30, 2022.
Councilors voted unanimously to do so.
If the city follows through, it would force the county, which by Oregon law is responsible for choosing ambulance providers, to find a replacement. That likely would be a private ambulance service, two of which submitted bids to the county in 2019. County commissioners are preparing to send out a request for proposals for ambulance service.
After soliciting bids in 2019, the county put on hold the process of awarding a new contract for the Baker ambulance service area, which includes Baker City and about two-thirds of the rest of the county.
The Baker City Fire Department, a dual purpose department that responds to fires as well as ambulance calls, has continued to be the provider for that area, albeit without a contract.
The county is giving the city $100,000 for the service this fiscal year, and commissioners have offered $150,000 for the next fiscal year.
The state law requires counties to ensure there is ambulance service, but counties are not legally obligated to pay for it.
City’s financial fears
The letter that the City Council voted unanimously to send to the county on March 22 reads, in part: “Baker City finds itself unable to demand more from its taxpayers to provide a service that is the state-mandated responsibility of Baker County. Currently, there is not a significant and stable funding source available to Baker City which fully covers the cost of the Ambulance Service without city taxpayers heavily subsidizing the service for Baker County.
The city taxpayers, City Council and the Baker City budget cannot continue in this fashion.”
Guyer, who was appointed to the City Council in December 2021, said the situation confronting the city and county is unfortunate.
He said he didn’t relish voting on March 22 to send the notice to the county.
“None of us really wants to see this happen,” Guyer said.
He said he recognizes that the situation affects not only ambulance service, but also the city’s fire department staffing.
The proposed city budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2022, which the city released this week, calls for cutting the fire department staffing from the current 16.25 full-time equivalents (FTE), to 10.5. The department’s personnel costs would drop from $2,174,000 to $1,476,000 — a 32% decrease.
That would be necessary in part because although the city doesn’t collect all that it bills for ambulance runs — the collection rate is running about 50% this fiscal year, up from 32.7% in 2019 — the ambulance bills do bring in revenue. The amount projected for the current fiscal year is $1,057,000. Without that revenue, the city couldn’t support as large a firefighting staff as it has now.
In addition, ambulance runs account for about 80% to 85% of the department’s service calls, with fires being comparatively uncommon.
The union representing city firefighters contends that the proposed cuts, which would reduce the standard shift from three firefighters on duty to two, would compromise safety both for firefighters and for the public.
Casey Johnson, the local union president, said he’s concerned that with the staff cuts, firefighters wouldn’t be able to enter burning structures in many cases because they wouldn’t have the required backup crew of at least two.
City Councilor Jason Spriet said that although he believes the city can’t afford to continue operating ambulances for the foreseeable future without finding a new, reliable source of revenue, he is intrigued by the possibility of the city keeping the ambulance service — and avoiding layoffs in the fire department — at least for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
“I’m not saying there’s not a solution,” Spriet said.
But he said he can’t support that one-year option without some certainty that during that time the city and county would work together to try to find that new revenue source, without which, Spriet believes, the city’s ambulance service is doomed.
That source would likely be some type of voter-approved tax levy or fee, and potentially, as councilors and commissioners discussed Wednesday, creating a special ambulance service district with its own tax levy.
“I’d like to keep it local,” Spriet said. “We need that service. But somebody has to pay for the service.”
He said he’s not optimistic that voters would agree to raise their property taxes to pay for ambulance services, however.
City manager, union president disagree on need for new firefighters
Spriet said the city’s setting of the Sept. 30 date for ending ambulance service, and the proposed cuts to the fire department, must have been “morale-crushing” to the department’s employees.
At least one firefighter/paramedic, Brian Johnson, told the Herald that he took another job, in Washington state, as a result.
County Commissioner Bruce Nichols said it seems clear to him that Cannon and the city councilors “want out of the ambulance service.”
Nichols said his goal is to “buy some time” by negotiating a one-year contract with the city that would have the fire department continue as the provider for the Baker ambulance service area.
The idea, Nichols said, is to keep the fire department staff intact — preserving the current fire response capability as well as its ambulance service — to give local officials time to ask voters, possibly in the May 2023 election, to approve a levy or other new revenue source.
That could potentially solve the city’s longer term financial issues in providing ambulance services — issues that Nichols acknowledges are considerable.
Cannon, though, said he’s not convinced the city can afford even the one-year extension that Nichols suggested and that Spriet also mentioned, without depleting other parts of the city’s general fund.
The reason, Cannon said, is that the fire department’s volume of ambulance calls has been rising for the past few years. And he believes that sometime later this year, the city, to maintain its current level of service, would need to hire three more firefighter/paramedics. The resulting cost — likely between $300,000 and $350,000 annually — would increase the city’s personnel costs as well as the gap between expenses and ambulance revenues.
The city’s number of ambulance calls rose from 1,368 in calendar year 2018 to 1,787 in calendar year 2021 — a 30.6% increase.
But Casey Johnson, president of the local firefighters’ union, disagrees. He deemed Cannon’s contention about the imminent need to hire three new workers “invalid.”
Johnson believes the fire department staffing, as budgeted for the current fiscal year, is sufficient to handle the call volume for the next fiscal year even with the rising trend.
There are, however, two factors affecting the department’s ability to deal effectively with the call volume, Johnson said.
The first is the city’s decision in July 2021 to change the schedule for the three division chiefs (previously designated as battalion chiefs) from the standard firefighter shift of 24 hours on duty and 48 hours off, to a 40-hour, weekday schedule. The division chiefs are available during those hours to respond to fires and ambulance calls, but Johnson said the schedule change shifts more of the burden to firefighters who work the 24-hour shifts.
Johnson said the union filed a grievance against the city regarding the schedule change for the division chiefs, but that schedule remains in place.
The second factor is replacing the two vacancies in the firefigher/paramedic ranks — Brian Johnson, who left earlier this month, and a second position that’s been vacant for several months. The city has already budgeted those positions for the current fiscal year, so filling those two vacancies would not increase the city’s personnel costs beyond what it anticipated.
Johnson agrees that if call volumes continue to increase, at some point the city would need to hire three new firefighter/paramedics to avoid excessive overtime costs and risk employee burnout.
“I don’t think that’s imminent, but it is on the horizon,” Johnson said.
City budget board member’s viewpoint
Randy Daugherty, a former city councilor and a member of the city’s budget board, said on Thursday, April 21, that he believes the city can afford to continue operating ambulances for the next fiscal year based on its current staffing and budget.
Daugherty, who has previously served as chairman of the budget board, which consists of the seven city councilors and seven community members, said it’s an “unfortunate situation” and that he agrees that the city and county, the latter being legally responsible for ambulance service, need to find a new revenue source.
Daugherty said it’s clear to him that the city staff intends to curtail ambulance service on Sept. 30 — the proposed budget, after all, includes that change as well as the resulting cuts in fire department staffing.
He said he expects an interesting discussion when the budget board meets for the first time on May 2 to review the proposed budget.
Although the full budget board reviews the budget, the final authority for adopting it lies solely with the seven city councilors. They are required to adopt a budget before July 1.
Daugherty said he’s concerned that the prospect for layoffs in the fire department will persuade other firefighters to follow Brian Johnson’s lead in taking a job elsewhere. Daugherty said he worries about the city’s ability to continue to provide ambulance services even through Sept. 30, the deadline the City Council listed in its notice to the county.
Cannon acknowledged that the issue of the city spending more to operate ambulances than it collects from billing is not a new problem — it dates back well more than a decade.
This is due largely to demographics. Most ambulance bills go to patients who are covered by Medicare or Medicaid, and those federal insurance programs pay the city only about 20%, on average, of the amount it bills.
Private insurance pays a higher percentage, and some patients pay the full amount.
Cannon said that although the gap between what the city spends and what it collects in bills has averaged more than $700,000 over the past six years, the city has not had to slash spending elsewhere in the general fund to subsidize the fire department.
But he said the city has had to put off buying needed equipment — including two aging fire engines, one about 30 years old, one about 20 years old.
“Everybody has had to make hard decisions,” Cannon said. “I won’t call them cuts, but we’ve put off spending to balance that general fund budget.”
