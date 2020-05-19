The budget boards for Baker City and Baker County have scheduled meetings to review proposed budgets for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Both the city and county face potential revenue cuts, primarily from state sources, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The city’s budget board will meet June 1 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St. A copy of the proposed budget will be available by May 26 at www.bakercity.com. Residents can submit written comments to publiccomment@bakercity.com by 4 p.m. on June 1.
Submitted comments will be read aloud during the meeting.
People who would like to speak during the June 1 meeting can request a phone call during the meeting by emailing publiccomment@bakercity.com
If the budget board doesn’t finish reviewing the budget June 1, the board will meet against June 2 at 6 p.m. at City Hall, and on June 3 and 4 if needed.
Baker County’s budget board will meet Wednesday, May 27 at 8:15 a.m. Information about joining the meeting remotely will be posted at www.bakercounty.org.
A copy of the proposed budget will be available by Thursday, May 21. For more information, or to submit testimony for the budget board to consider, email Heidi Martin at hmartin@bakercounty.org
