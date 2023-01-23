Baker City Public Works Department crews repaired a broken water main at one of the city’s busier intersections on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20.
The 6-inch cast iron pipe (the city initially reported the line was 10 inches in diameter) sustained a “full circle” crack, said Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director.
The break happened in the intersection of Campbell and Clark streets.
Campbell Street was closed to eastbound traffic while workers repaired the line and refilled the trench with gravel.
Owen said Jay Fuzi, the public works operations supervisor, told her the detour went smoothly despite snow and ice.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding that most of the public showed,” Owen said. “We had good cooperation for the rerouting and the traffic situation.”
Later this week, possibly on Wednesday, Jan. 25, workers will spread cold mix asphalt on the trench. That is just a temporary fix, though, Owen said.
When the weather warms this spring, possibly in May, crews will replace the cold mix with hot mix asphalt, which is much more durable but isn’t available during the winter.
Owen said soil movement, caused by frost penetrating deeper into the ground, probably cracked the pipe, which is about 4 feet below the street.
“This is typically the time of year we see some of these circle breaks,” Owen said.
