Baker City ended its drinking water advisory Friday afternoon after receiving results from four water samples tested for the presence of a fire-suppression foam that entered the city’s water supply during a firefighting operation Tuesday morning.
Two of those samples didn’t contain the ingredient in the foam concentrate that can create bubbles, odors and tastes, according to the city.
Two other samples contained concentrations of the substance well below the level that can cause “aesthetic” issues such as taste or odor, although even at that level the substance is not considered a health hazard, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The methylene blue active substance is listed as a “foaming agent” on the EPA’s list of “nuisance chemicals.”
According to the EPA, these substances don’t pose health threats at or below the levels the agency has established, and even at concentrations above that level the substances, by making the water appear cloudy or affecting its odor or taste, “may cause a great number of people to stop using water from their public water system even though the water is actually safe to drink.”
The EPA does not require water suppliers to test for the substances.
The level EPA set for foaming agents is 0.50 milligrams per liter.
The two Baker City samples that contained the substance:
• Sample collected at Eighth and A streets, the closest collection site to the fire, had a level of 0.064, almost 10 times less than the EPA level.
• Sample collected at College and E streets had a level of 0.048, a bit more than 10 times less than the EPA level.
Owen said the city might take additional water samples for testing near the site of the fire that destroyed a warehouse on the east side of 10th Street between Madison and Baker streets.
But otherwise, Owen said she’s confident that the situation has been resolved.
She said the tests, which were done at a lab in Myrtle Creek near Roseburg, cost about $1,480.
On Wednesday, while awaiting the test results, the city advised residents across the city to run their taps to flush their pipes, but to avoid drinking water only if it was foamy or had unusual odors.
