Baker City’s general fund budget will have a shortfall of about $1 million when the fiscal year starts July 1, based on current projections, City Manager Jonathan Cannon told the budget board during a meeting Tuesday, March 28.
“Do you want to raise revenues? Do you want to implement some policy, changes in operation, cuts in service, what direction do you want to head?” Cannon said. “But that is what I’m thinking, as of today, is where our deficit might be.”
Cannon’s announcement triggered a discussion over about an hour regarding potential ways to bridge that financial gap, including cutting expenses and raising revenues, potentially with a new monthly public safety fee that would be added to residents’ water and sewer bills.
Such a fee is listed in a proposed fee schedule that city councilors are slated to consider during their April 11 meeting.
The schedule doesn’t, however, include a proposed amount for the fee.
The budget board consists of the seven city councilors and seven residents appointed by councilors.
The board elected longtime member Randy Daugherty, who is also a former councilor, as budget board chairman Tuesday.
Cannon wrote numbers on a whiteboard listing projected general fund expenses at $6.67 million and revenues at $5.67 million.
The revenues do not include the estimated $1.4 million in beginning working capital.
That’s money the city typically uses for expenses early in the fiscal year, before property taxes, which are the biggest source of general fund revenue, begin to arrive late in the fall.
Cannon noted that of the $1.4 million in beginning working capital, about $900,000 is from federal COVID-19 relief, and thus is money the city won’t receive again.
The general fund is separate from the water and wastewater funds, both of which are paid for with revenue from water and sewer bills.
The general fund includes the police and fire departments, as well as administrative positions such as the city manager, city recorder and human resources director.
Kent Bailey, a local CPA who is serving as a financial consultant for the city, told the budget board that based on the projected $1 million shortfall, he believes the council needs to give Cannon direction, in particular whether councilors prefer to rely more heavily on cutting expenses, or raising revenues, to balance the budget.
Bailey noted that about 75% of the general fund expenses are for employees, including salaries and benefits, with the remaining 25% for materials.
If the council were to split the $1 million evenly between cutting expenses and raising revenues, the city would need to lay off five employees from general fund departments, Bailey said.
“I think some blend (between cutting expenses and raising revenue) may be inevitable,” Councilor Nathan Hodgdon said.
Councilor Dean Guyer said the situation will force councilors to make difficult decisions.
“However you look at it or however you consider the transaction, we’re going to continue to shrink our working capital if we don’t do something with the revenue or expenses and unfortunately, the expenses have to do with police, fire, your safety and then also streets,” Guyer said.
Cannon said that if the council wants to maintain the current level of public services, the city needs to boost revenue by about $1 million.
In terms of possible new revenue sources, Mayor Beverly Calder said the public safety fee would be “extremely unpopular.”
“We can’t just tax people,” Calder said.
Hodgdon noted that many city residents are on fixed incomes and can’t afford a new monthly fee without having to cut their spending elsewhere.
In 2017 the City Council added a public safety fee of $3 per month per household and $6 per month per business, to raise money to avoid layoffs in the police and fire departments. The fee raised about $183,000 per year. The city no longer charges the fee.
Councilor Jason Spriet said that although it appears to him that the city will need to make cuts to balance the budget, he also believes the city should consider looking for grants that could help ease the financial strain as well.
Daugherty said a few items stood out to him when he reviewed financial reports for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Overtime costs in the fire department totaled about $100,000 through the first nine months of the fiscal year, Daugherty said.
“How is that possible?” Daugherty said. “That’s just enormous. Something’s wrong.”
He pointed out that the fire department, since Sept. 30, 2022, has not operated ambulances, a function that made up more than 80% of the department’s call volume.
The city council last year decided to end that service, after Cannon, in March 2022, told councilors that he didn’t believe the city could continue to operate ambulances because billing revenue wasn’t keeping pace with rising expenses.
Cannon, in response to Daugherty’s comments, said the fire department incurred some of the overtime last summer, when the department was still operating ambulances as a backup to Metro West, the private ambulance company that Baker County hired.
Overtime also accumulates when employees fill in for firefighters who are ill or on vacation, Cannon said.
The budget board discussed taxes on marijuana dispensaries as a revenue source that some cities, including Ontario, Sumpter and Huntington, have collected.
The Baker City Council in 2015 voted to prohibit marijuana-related businesses.
