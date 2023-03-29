Baker City’s general fund budget will have a shortfall of about $1 million when the fiscal year starts July 1, based on current projections, City Manager Jonathan Cannon told the budget board during a meeting Tuesday, March 28.

“Do you want to raise revenues? Do you want to implement some policy, changes in operation, cuts in service, what direction do you want to head?” Cannon said. “But that is what I’m thinking, as of today, is where our deficit might be.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.