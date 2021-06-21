A West Coast shortage of chlorine, which is used to disinfect drinking water, is not having a direct effect on Baker City for now.
The issue stems from a recent electrical failure at the Westlake Chemical plant in Longview, Washington, which supplies chlorine to parts of Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Northern California. The plant is expected to be out of service at least through the end of June, according to the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
Baker City obtains its chlorine from a plant in Salt Lake City, although the Westlake Chemical closure will have ripple effects on chlorine supplies across the region, said Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director.
“While it is a concern, it isn’t a crisis concern for us,” Owen said on Monday, June 21. “We do have supply on hand. We don’t want this to turn into the great toilet paper hoarding, we’re not going to hoard additional chlorine. We’re being very conscious about how much we are using and working with our supplier for making sure our next delivery is on schedule.”
The city uses chlorine in two places.
First, chlorine is added to drinking water, before it enters the distribution system, as a disinfectant. (The city also uses UV light as a disinfectant because some microbes, including giardia, are not inactivated by chlorine.)
Second, before the city discharges wastewater into the Powder River from storage lagoons about a mile north of town, chlorine is added to remove E. coli bacteria, Owen said. The city then adds sulfur dioxide, which removes the chlorine, because the city isn’t allowed, under its state permit, to release the chlorinated wastewater into the river (the concentration of chlorine is much higher in wastewater than in drinking water).
The city has about 50 days’ supply of chlorine at the wastewater plant, Owen said. The city does have some flexibility there, because wastewater can be stored longer, reducing the amount of chlorine needed.
The situation with chlorine for disinfecting drinking water is potentially more problematic. Based on current water use, the city has enough chlorine through at least July 10, Owen said.
But with record-setting heat forecast, residents are likely to use more water on their lawns and in their gardens and to fill wading pools. And more water use means more chlorine is needed, Owen said.
As a result, she said it’s possible that the city will have to enact its water curtailment ordinance earlier than would otherwise be necessary.
She already anticipated that water use would be reduced soon at city parks, Quail Ridge Golf Course and Mount Hope Cemetery due to the drought.
Under the first stage of the ordinance — which the city announced in late July of 2020 — the city asks residents to voluntarily curb water use.
Under stage 2, residents can use city water (the ordinance doesn’t apply to private wells) to irrigate lawns and gardens only every other day.
The ordinance also has stages 3 and 4, under which lawn watering with city water is banned outright, with potential fines for violators.
(That ordinance, No. 53.25, is available through the city’s website, www.bakercity.com. Click on the “Municipal Code” link and type “water curtailment” in the search bar.)
“We shall see how our water supply holds out and that will likely kind of impact our water curtailment ordinance based on drought conditions, not so much chlorine conditions,” Owen said.
Rainfall since March 1 has been about 37% of average at the Baker City Airport.
