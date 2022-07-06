The weather forecast is worrisome, but so far the summer of 2022 has been tranquil compared with its immediate predecessor, Baker City Fire Chief Sean Lee said.
A year ago the city imposed a citywide ban on open burning on June 1.
That was at least a month earlier than usual, but Lee said in 2021 that the conditions, after a dry, warm spring, warranted the precaution.
Rainfall at the Baker City Airport in April, May and June of 2021 totaled 1.35 inches.
Rainfall for the same period this year was 3.79 inches — almost three times more.
As a result, Lee said on Tuesday, July 5, the city will hold off on the burning ban until the fire danger, as determined by the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center in La Grande, is extreme.
As of today the fire danger in this area is moderate. The next level is high, followed by extreme.
Lee said he decided to ban burning on June 1 last year, rather than basing the date on the fire danger, due to the unusually dry conditions.
This year, by contrast, the cool, damp spring has limited the fire danger.
So far, anyway.
“We’re still in pretty good shape, but if it gets hot and dry we could be in trouble,” Lee said.
Fire crews responded to three reported fires during the night of the Fourth of July, but they didn’t find flames in any of the incidents, Lee said.
“It went well,” he said of the holiday weekend.
The Baker City Police Department responded to multiple complaints about fireworks during the weekend, but no citations were issued, according to the dispatch log.
In common with the weather trend that has prevailed through much of the spring and into the first part of summer, Independence Day was cooler than usual.
It was in fact the coolest Fourth of July in more than two decades.
The high temperature of 74 at the Baker City Airport was the lowest for the holiday since 1999, when the high was 62.
The high was also 74 on July 4 in 2000 and 2002. The average high temperature for the date is 82 degrees.
