The Baker City Council will discuss a proposal tonight to spend $200,000 to buy a parcel that will expand public access to the city’s Central Park.
The Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St. The number of audience members will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.
City officials have been seeking for the past 3 years to buy property from Greg Sackos between Central Park and Resort Street, according to a report to councilors from City Manager Fred Warner Jr.
The only current access to the park is on foot or bicycle via the Leo Adler Memorial Parkway, the paved path along the east side of the park, next to the Powder River. The park is between Washington and Valley avenues.
Acquiring the section of property from Sackos — it covers 21,294 square feet — would allow the city to create a new access point to the park, as well as off-street parking for vehicles, which is absent now.
On Oct. 6 Warner and Sackos signed a purchase agreement, contingent on the City Council approving a resolution authorizing the deal, setting the purchase price at $200,000.
In his report to the City Council, Warner wrote that the city has allocated $60,000 from its Leo Adler Memorial Parkway/Park fund. A private nonprofit, Leo Adler Memorial Parkway Inc., has amassed private donations totaling $50,000, and the Leo Adler Foundation has approved a grant of $50,000, contingent on the city having a signed purchase agreement for the Sackos property.
That leaves a $40,000 shortfall, and in his report, Warner proposes that the city make up the difference with money from the Elkhorn View Industrial Park fund.
The city has $253,000 in that fund, from sales of lots in the industrial park in northwest Baker City, to be used for economic and community development.
In his report to councilors, Warner wrote that the Sackos property, in addition to improving access to Central Park, would create additional public parking for downtown events including the farmers market.
Warner wrote that acquiring the property would also make the city eligible for potential state grants to further develop Court Plaza, between Resort and Main streets. That’s the location of the farmers market.
In other business on tonight’s agenda, councilors will resume their discussion about the federal requirement that the city adopt a policy for the police department, dealing with the use of excessive force, to qualify for a $1.5 million Community Development Block Grant.
New Directions Northwest would use the money to build a fitness center for its clients undergoing addiction and mental health treatment.
The Council voted 4-3 on Oct. 13 to postpone a decision on the policy. Councilors Doni Bruland and Lynette Perry both objected to the policy, saying the federal government should not impose such a requirement on cities.
Police Chief Ray Duman told councilors he isn’t concerned about the policy and that it wouldn’t affect how police officers do their jobs.
