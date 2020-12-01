Jonathan Cannon is eager to move most of the way across the country and settle in to his new office in historic Baker City Hall.
“I am very excited for this opportunity,” Cannon, 43, said of his selection as Baker City manager, which the city announced on Nov. 25. “Baker City is a beautiful place with an amazing history. I look forward to working with (the Baker City) Council.”
Cannon has worked as city manager of Saluda, North Carolina, a town of about 700, since August 2015. Saluda is in the Blue Ridge Mountains, just north of the South Carolina border.
The Council is slated to ratify an employment contract with Cannon at its next meeting, likely on Dec. 8.
The contract calls for Cannon to officially take over the job Jan. 1.
Mayor Loran Joseph negotiated the contract with Cannon after the City Council decided Nov. 17 that Cannon was their top candidate to replace Fred Warner Jr., who is retiring at the end of the year.
Cannon was among three candidates who visited Baker City in early November to meet with councilors, councilors-elect and residents.
Cannon said his wife and their three children — two sons and a daughter — are also excited about “becoming part of the community.”
The contract sets Cannon’s annual salary at $105,000.
He could earn a raise to $110,000 if the Council rates his performance as satisfactory or better during an evaluation that, per the contract, will happen in July or August.
Cannon will also be eligible for a merit increase in his annual salary, of a minimum of 2%, based on subsequent performance reviews after the first such review in July or August 2021.
The contract includes a provision for the city to pay Cannon up to $5,000 in moving expenses.
The contract allows the City Council to terminate Cannon without cause, with severance pay depending on how far in advance the Council notifies him.
With 150 to 180 days notice, severance pay would equal his salary for one month.
• 90 to 150 days notice — two months salary
• 30 to 90 days notice — three months salary
• fewer than 30 days notice — four months salary
