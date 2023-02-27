Whistle Stop Town
Buy Now

The Broadway Street railroad crossing is one of five where Baker City would need to install safety upgrades to qualify for train quiet zone.

 S. John Collins/Baker City Herald, File

Baker City’s plan to establish a railroad quiet zone is continuing.

Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, said she submitted a notice of intent to establish the quiet zone in early January, and it is under a 60-day comment period that ends March 9.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.