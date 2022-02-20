Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon said negotiations are ongoing with two of the three labor unions representing city employees.

Separate unions represent police, fire and public works employees, and the city has contracts with each.

The city also has about 15 employees, including Cannon and department heads, who aren’t represented by a union.

“They’re on a rotating schedule,” Cannon said. “They typically have run three-year contracts and they expire alternatingly.”

That means the city doesn’t have to negotiate two or three contracts in one year.

This year, however, the city does have two of the three contracts expiring June 30, 2022.

Those are for the Baker City Professional Firefighters union, and the Baker City Employees Association, which represents public works employees.

The contract with the firefighters was slated to expire June 30, 2020, but the City Council twice approved one-year extensions, the last continuing the contract through June 30, 2022.

The public works union’s three-year contract, approved in 2019, expires the same day.

Cannon said city officials have been negotiating with the firefighters union since 2021, and those talks continue.

“We’re still in discussions about some of the particulars of the contract and we hope to wrap those up sometime this year,” Cannon said.

Negotiations are also underway with the public works union, and Cannon expects to have a contract proposal this spring for the City Council to consider.

“We anticipate we’ll finish those this year pretty handily,” Cannon said.

Negotiations with the police union will likely start next year, as that contract continues through June 30, 2023.

